Eisai Completes Rolling Submission to US FDA for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease Under the Fast Track Status

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced today that Eisai has completed the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lecanemab-irmb (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI®) subcutaneous autoinjector for weekly maintenance dosing after it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. LEQEMBI is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD). If the FDA accepts the BLA, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date (target date for completion of examination) will be set.

The BLA is based on data from the Clarity AD (Study 301) open-label extension (OLE) and modeling of observed data. If approved by the FDA, the LEQEMBI autoinjector could be used to administer LEQEMBI at home or at medical facilities, and the injection process is expected on average to take about 15 seconds. As part of the subcutaneous autoinjector 360 mg weekly maintenance regimen under review, patients who have completed the biweekly intravenous (IV) initiation phase would receive weekly doses that maintain effective drug concentrations to sustain the clearance of highly toxic protofibrils* which can continue to cause neuronal injury even after the amyloid-beta (Aβ) plaque has been cleared from the brain.

AD is an ongoing neurotoxic process that begins before and continues after plaque deposition. Data suggest that early and continuing treatment may prolong the benefit of therapy even after plaque is cleared from the brain. This SC autoinjector is expected to be easier for patients and their care partners to use and may reduce the need for hospital or infusion site visits and nursing care compared to IV administration. In addition to potentially maintaining the clinical and biomarker benefits, subcutaneous maintenance dosing may be more convenient for patients and their care partners to continue the treatment.

LEQEMBI is approved in the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, UAE and Great Britain. Eisai has also submitted applications for approval of lecanemab in 10 countries and regions, including the European Union (EU). The US FDA accepted Eisai's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for monthly LEQEMBI IV maintenance dosing in June 2024 and set a PDUFA action date for January 25, 2025.

Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

* Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.1 Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.2

INDICATION

LEQEMBI® [(lecanemab-irmb) 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use] is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Treatment with LEQEMBI should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: AMYLOID-RELATED IMAGING ABNORMALITIES (ARIA) Monoclonal antibodies directed against aggregated forms of amyloid beta, including LEQEMBI, can cause ARIA, characterized as ARIA with edema (ARIA-E) and ARIA with hemosiderin deposition (ARIA-H). Incidence and timing of ARIA vary among treatments. ARIA usually occurs early in treatment and is asymptomatic, although serious and life-threatening events, including seizure and status epilepticus, rarely can occur. Serious intracerebral hemorrhages >1 cm, some fatal, have been observed with this class of medications. Apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4) Homozygotes : Patients who are ApoE ε4 homozygotes (~15% of patients with AD) treated with this class of medications have a higher incidence of ARIA, including symptomatic, serious, and severe radiographic ARIA, compared to heterozygotes and noncarriers. Testing for ApoE ε4 status should be performed prior to initiation of treatment to inform the risk of developing ARIA. Prescribers should discuss with patients the risk of ARIA across genotypes and the implications of genetic testing results. Prescribers should inform patients that if genotype testing is not performed, they can still be treated with LEQEMBI; however, it cannot be determined if they are ApoE ε4 homozygotes and at higher risk for ARIA.

Consider the benefit of LEQEMBI for the treatment of AD and the potential risk of serious ARIA events when deciding to initiate treatment with LEQEMBI.

CONTRAINDICATION

LEQEMBI is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to lecanemab-irmb or to any of the excipients of LEQEMBI. Reactions have included angioedema and anaphylaxis.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

AMYLOID-RELATED IMAGING ABNORMALITIES

LEQEMBI can cause ARIA-E and ARIA-H, which can occur together. ARIA-E can be observed on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as brain edema or sulcal effusions and ARIA-H as microhemorrhage and superficial siderosis. ARIA can occur spontaneously in patients with AD. With this class of medications, ARIA-H generally occurs in association with ARIA-E. Reported ARIA symptoms may include headache, confusion, visual changes, dizziness, nausea, and gait difficulty. Focal neurologic deficits may also occur. Symptoms usually resolve over time.

Incidence of ARIA

Symptomatic ARIA occurred in 3% (29/898) and serious ARIA symptoms in 0.7% (6/898) with LEQEMBI. Clinical ARIA symptoms resolved in 79% (23/29) of patients during the period of observation. ARIA, including asymptomatic radiographic events, was observed: LEQEMBI, 21% (191/898); placebo, 9% (84/897). ARIA-E was observed: LEQEMBI, 13% (113/898); placebo, 2% (15/897). ARIA-H was observed: LEQEMBI, 17% (152/898); placebo, 9% (80/897). No increase in isolated ARIA-H was observed for LEQEMBI vs placebo.

ApoE ε4 Carrier Status and Risk of ARIA

Of the patients taking LEQEMBI, 16% (141/898) were ApoE ε4 homozygotes, 53% (479/898) were heterozygotes, and 31% (278/898) were noncarriers. With LEQEMBI, the incidence of ARIA was higher in ApoE ε4 homozygotes (LEQEMBI: 45%; placebo: 22%) than in heterozygotes (LEQEMBI: 19%; placebo: 9%) and noncarriers (LEQEMBI: 13%; placebo: 4%). Symptomatic ARIA-E occurred in 9% of ApoE ε4 homozygotes vs 2% of heterozygotes and 1% of noncarriers. Serious ARIA events occurred in 3% of ApoE ε4 homozygotes and in ~1% of heterozygotes and noncarriers. The recommendations on management of ARIA do not differ between ApoE ε4 carriers and noncarriers.

Radiographic Findings

The majority of ARIA-E radiographic events occurred within the first 7 doses, although ARIA can occur at any time, and patients can have >1 episode. Maximum radiographic severity of ARIA-E with LEQEMBI was mild in 4% (37/898), moderate in 7% (66/898), and severe in 1% (9/898) of patients. Resolution of ARIA-E on MRI occurred in 52% of patients by 12 weeks, 81% by 17 weeks, and 100% overall after detection. Maximum radiographic severity of ARIA-H microhemorrhage with LEQEMBI was mild in 9% (79/898), moderate in 2% (19/898), and severe in 3% (28/898) of patients; superficial siderosis was mild in 4% (38/898), moderate in 1% (8/898), and severe in 0.4% (4/898) of patients. With LEQEMBI, the rate of severe radiographic ARIA-E was highest in ApoE ε4 homozygotes (5%; 7/141) vs heterozygotes (0.4%; 2/479) or noncarriers (0%; 0/278). With LEQEMBI, the rate of severe radiographic ARIA-H was highest in ApoE ε4 homozygotes (13.5%; 19/141) vs heterozygotes (2.1%; 10/479) or noncarriers (1.1%; 3/278).

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Intracerebral hemorrhage >1 cm in diameter was reported in 0.7% (6/898) with LEQEMBI vs 0.1% (1/897) with placebo. Fatal events of intracerebral hemorrhage in patients taking LEQEMBI have been reported.

Concomitant Antithrombotic Medication:

In Clarity AD, baseline use of antithrombotic medication (aspirin, other antiplatelets, or anticoagulants) was allowed if the patient was on a stable dose. The majority of exposures to antithrombotic medications were to aspirin. Antithrombotic medications did not increase the risk of ARIA with LEQEMBI. The incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage was 0.9% (3/328) in patients taking LEQEMBI with a concomitant antithrombotic medication at the time of the event vs 0.6% (3/545) in those who did not receive an antithrombotic. Patients taking LEQEMBI with an anticoagulant alone or combined with an antiplatelet medication or aspirin had an incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage of 2.5% (2/79) vs none in patients receiving placebo. Caution should be exercised when considering the administration of anticoagulants or a thrombolytic agent (e.g., tissue plasminogen activator) to a patient already being treated with LEQEMBI.

Other Risk Factors for Intracerebral Hemorrhage:

Patients were excluded from enrollment in Clarity AD for findings on neuroimaging that indicated an increased risk for intracerebral hemorrhage. These included findings suggestive of cerebral amyloid angiopathy (prior cerebral hemorrhage >1 cm in greatest diameter, >4 microhemorrhages, superficial siderosis, vasogenic edema) or other lesions (aneurysm, vascular malformation). The presence of an ApoE ε4 allele is also associated with cerebral amyloid angiopathy. Caution should be exercised when considering the use of LEQEMBI in patients with factors that indicate an increased risk for intracerebral hemorrhage and in patients who need to be on anticoagulant therapy.

ARIA Monitoring and Dose Management Guidelines

Obtain a recent baseline brain MRI prior to initiating treatment with LEQEMBI and prior to the 5th, 7th, and 14th infusions. Enhanced clinical vigilance for ARIA is recommended during the first 14 weeks of treatment with LEQEMBI. Depending on ARIA-E and ARIA-H clinical symptoms and radiographic severity, use clinical judgment when considering whether to continue dosing or to temporarily or permanently discontinue LEQEMBI. If a patient experiences ARIA symptoms, clinical evaluation should be performed, including MRI if indicated. If ARIA is observed on MRI, careful clinical evaluation should be performed prior to continuing treatment.

HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS

Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema, bronchospasm, and anaphylaxis, have occurred with LEQEMBI. Promptly discontinue the infusion upon the first observation of any signs or symptoms consistent with a hypersensitivity reaction and initiate appropriate therapy.

INFUSION-RELATED REACTIONS (IRRs)

IRRs were observed—LEQEMBI: 26% (237/898); placebo: 7% (66/897)—and the majority of cases with LEQEMBI (75%, 178/237) occurred with the first infusion. IRRs were mostly mild (69%) or moderate (28%) in severity. IRRs resulted in discontinuation of LEQEMBI in 1% (12/898). Symptoms of IRRs included fever and flu-like symptoms (chills, generalized aches, feeling shaky, and joint pain), nausea, vomiting, hypotension, hypertension, and oxygen desaturation.

In the event of an IRR, the infusion rate may be reduced or the infusion may be discontinued and appropriate therapy initiated as clinically indicated. Consider prophylactic treatment prior to future infusions with antihistamines, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or corticosteroids.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reaction leading to discontinuation of LEQEMBI was ARIA-H microhemorrhages that led to discontinuation in 2% (15/898) with LEQEMBI vs <1% (1/897) with placebo.

The most common adverse reactions reported in ≥5% with LEQEMBI (N=898) and ≥2% higher than placebo (N=897) were IRRs (LEQEMBI: 26%; placebo: 7%), ARIA-H (LEQEMBI: 14%; placebo: 8%), ARIA-E (LEQEMBI: 13%; placebo: 2%), headache (LEQEMBI: 11%; placebo: 8%), superficial siderosis of central nervous system (LEQEMBI: 6%; placebo: 3%), rash (LEQEMBI: 6%; placebo: 4%), and nausea/vomiting (LEQEMBI: 6%; placebo: 4%).

1. About lecanemab (LEQEMBI®)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ). Lecanemab is approved in the U.S.,3 Japan,4 China,5 South Korea,6 Hong Kong,7 Israel,8 the United Arab Emirates9 and Great Britain.10 Eisai has also submitted applications for approval of lecanemab in 10 countries and regions, including the European Union (EU).

LEQEMBI's approvals in these countries was based on Phase 3 data from Eisai's, global Clarity AD clinical trial, in which it met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results. The primary endpoint was the global cognitive and functional scale, Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). In the Clarity AD clinical trial, treatment with lecanemab reduced clinical decline on CDR-SB by 27% at 18 months compared to placebo.11,12 The mean CDR-SB score at baseline was approximately 3.2 in both groups. The adjusted least-squares mean change from baseline at 18 months was 1.21 with lecanemab and 1.66 with placebo (difference, −0.45; 95% confidence interval [CI], −0.67 to −0.23; P<0.001). In addition, the secondary endpoint from the AD Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment (ADCS-MCI-ADL), which measures information provided by people caring for patients with AD, noted a statistically significant benefit of 37% compared to placebo. The adjusted mean change from baseline at 18 months in the ADCS-MCI-ADL score was −3.5 in the lecanemab group and −5.5 in the placebo group (difference, 2.0; 95% CI, 1.2 to 2.8; P<0.001). The ADCS MCI-ADL assesses the ability of patients to function independently, including being able to dress, feed themselves and participate in community activities. The most common adverse events (>10%) in the lecanemab group were infusion reactions, ARIA-H (combined cerebral microhemorrhages, cerebral macrohemorrhages, and superficial siderosis), ARIA-E (edema/effusion), headache, and fall.

Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

2. About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

3. About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD

Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.

4. About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.For audiences based in the UK and Europe, please visit www.eisai.eu and Eisai EMEA LinkedIn.

5. About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.biogen.com. Follow Biogen on social media – Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube.

Amin L, Harris DA. Aβ receptors specifically recognize molecular features displayed by fibril ends and neurotoxic oligomers. Nat Commun . 2021;12:3451. doi:10.1038/s41467-021-23507-z Ono K, Tsuji M. Protofibrils of Amyloid-β are Important Targets of a Disease-Modifying Approach for Alzheimer's Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(3):952. doi: 10.3390/ijms21030952. PMID: 32023927; PMCID: PMC7037706. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 2023. FDA Converts Novel Alzheimer's Disease Treatment to Traditional Approval. Last accessed: October 2024 . Reuters. 2023. Japan approves Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen. Last accessed: October 2024. The Pharma Letter. 2024. Brief - Alzheimer drug Leqembi now approved in China. Last accessed: October 2024. Pharmaceutical Technology. 2024. South Korea's MFDS approves Eisai-Biogen's LEQEMBI for Alzheimer's. Last accessed: October 2024. Pharmaceutical Technology. 2024. Hong Kong approves Leqembi for Alzheimer's treatment. Last accessed: October 2024. BioSpace. 2024. Leqembi approved for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in Israel. Last accessed: October 2024. United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention. 2024. Registered Medical Product Directory. Leqembi. Last accessed: October 2024. BioSpace. 2024. Leqembi authorized for early Alzheimer's disease in Great Britain. Last accessed: October 2024. van Dyck, C., et al. Lecanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease. New England Journal of Medicine. 2023;388:9-21. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2212948. Eisai presents full results of lecanemab Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD study for early Alzheimer's disease at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference. Available at: https://www.eisai.com/news/2022/news202285.html

