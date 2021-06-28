Eisai Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Andree Amelsberg as Vice President, U.S. Medical Affairs, Oncology Business Group

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Amelsberg to Eisai, and look forward to collaborating with him as he leads our U.S. Oncology Medical Affairs team," said Dr. Kirk Shepard, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs for the Oncology Business Group. "He joins Eisai amid exciting developments in both our early- and late-stage pipeline, as we seek to progress the development of multiple modalities aimed at addressing unmet needs across the cancer continuum."

With more than 20 years of leadership in oncology medical affairs and drug development in the U.S., Americas and Europe, Dr. Amelsberg has extensive experience in establishing and leading highly effective medical affairs teams and clinical research departments in a broad range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, hematology, and non-oncology indications. He joins Eisai from HUTCHMED, where, as the Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, he led the organizational strategy on near-term launches and pipeline products. Dr. Amelsberg has held executive-level positions in medical affairs at Janssen, Astellas and Boehringer Ingelheim, where he contributed to multiple successful regulatory submissions, new product launches, and the lifecycle management of approved products.

Dr. Amelsberg earned his M.D. degree from the University of Kiel in Germany, before attaining an MBA degree in Global Management in the United States. He is certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), and is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society for Hematology (ASH), European Hematology Association (EHA) and ESMO, among others.

"With their philosophy on the pursuit of human health care (hhc), Eisai shows an exciting commitment to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers," said Dr. Amelsberg. "Together with Eisai's dedicated focus on a strong oncology portfolio, I am very much looking forward to contributing to the success of the organization in making novel drugs available to patients."

Eisai Oncology's small molecule and translational medicine expertise, which served as the foundation for the company's current portfolio, is also powering the future of its oncology pipeline. Combined with Eisai's Big Data, human biology and cancer genomics capabilities, the company is poised to expand immuno-oncology to include multiple modalities and to usher in a new era of personalized cancer medicines. Eisai Oncology is pursuing potential breakthroughs across the cancer continuum designed to: modulate the microenvironment of a broad range of tumors; inhibit signaling pathways that play important roles to inactivate the immune system; and leverage cancer genomics to target cancer drivers, tumor resistance and immune evasion. To learn more about Eisai's oncology business, please visit us.eisai.com.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Eisai's corporate philosophy is based on the human health care (hhc) concept, which is to give first thought to patients and their families, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Leveraging the experience gained from the development and marketing of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Eisai aims to establish the "Eisai Dementia Platform." Through this platform, Eisai plans to deliver novel benefits to those living with dementia and their families through constructing a "Dementia Ecosystem," by collaborating with partners such as medical organizations, diagnostic development companies, research organizations, and bio-ventures in addition to private insurance agencies, finance industries, fitness clubs, automobile makers, retailers, and care facilities. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com.

