Eisai Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Janna Hutz as President of the Eisai Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery

"Dr. Hutz is a tremendous scientist and leader, who has made a sizeable impact on Eisai since joining the company. She has been instrumental in leading the progress we continue to make pursuing targets underpinned by human genetics that drive the underlying pathophysiology of dementia," said Ivan Cheung, President of the Neurology Business Group and Chairman of Eisai Inc. "She takes the helm at G2D2 at a historic time in the battle against dementia and Alzheimer's disease. We are confident that under her leadership, our talented team will continue to develop and deliver innovative therapeutic solutions to address the unmet needs of patients."

Since joining Eisai in 2015, Dr. Hutz has played an integral role in Eisai's efforts to identify and validate genetically-supported targets for dementia, utilizing human biology and data science driven target identification through early experimental validation. She most recently served as the Head of Discovery Data Science at G2D2, where she established and led a task force that provides comprehensive data analysis tailored to all of Eisai's 21 global Neurology Discovery programs. Dr. Hutz also served as the co-chair for an initiative that seeks to leverage human data to inform the company's pathophysiology-guided drug discovery approach. In her previous roles, she headed G2D2's IT, Informatics, and Translational Human Biology functions, and served four years as Head of Data Science & Scientific Infrastructure at the former Eisai Andover innovative Medicines (AiM) institute, which was located in Andover, Mass.

"It's extremely humbling to be named President of G2D2, and an incredible honor," said Dr. Hutz. "During my time at Eisai, I have always been supported and encouraged to break through barriers and consider different solutions to difficult challenges. My colleagues at G2D2 are tremendously accomplished and talented, and I look forward to leading them as they focus on using human genetics to deeply understand the biology of what drives dementia. With this focus in mind, we will leverage Eisai's pioneering chemistry, innovative biology, and cutting-edge technology to create precision therapeutics to treat the underlying cause of disease."

Prior to joining Eisai, Dr. Hutz served as an applied human geneticist at Pfizer, where she supported early stage and clinical programs in immune and inflammatory diseases by using human biology to inform target validation, indication selection, and precision medicine approaches for clinical programs. Her first role in the pharmaceutical industry was as a presidential postdoctoral fellow at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research.

Dr. Hutz received her Ph.D. in Quantitative Human and Statistical Genetics from Washington University in St. Louis. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan.

Dr. Hutz succeeds Nadeem Sarwar, Ph.D., who will be relocating to the United Kingdom to take up the dual role of Global Head of Genomic Strategies (hhc Ecosystem) and Global Head of Digital Therapeutics Strategies (Neurology Business Group). These roles will enable Eisai to focus on leveraging the intersection of digital technologies, genomics, and data sciences to identify novel solutions that synergize with pharmacological approaches to better predict, preempt, and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Since joining Eisai in 2013 as Vice President and Global Head of Genetics & Human Biology, Dr. Sarwar has held a number of important executive positions, including Director of the Integrated Human Genomics Research Unit and President of AiM, where the institute progressed two assets through Phase 1 under his leadership. He became the founding President of G2D2 in 2019, and oversaw the establishment of G2D2's state-of-the-art discovery laboratories in Cambridge, Mass.

"The intersection of genomics, data sciences and digital technologies will be a core driver of scientific innovation at Eisai, as we continue to strive to bring game-changing therapeutic solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives," said Dr. Sarwar. "As Global Head of Genomic Strategies and Global Head of Digital Therapeutics Strategies, I am excited to help Eisai take a leadership position at the forefront of the genomic and digital health revolution."

