Eisai Inc. Expands Leadership Team in the US with the Appointment of Two Key Leaders

Scott R. Steuart joins Eisai as Vice President, Market Access. Mr. Steuart has devoted his career to the pharmaceutical industry, serving in senior leadership roles at Sanofi and Pfizer, including 10 years leading Market Access organizations.

These appointments come at a time of rapid growth for Eisai. In 2019, the company received two FDA approvals, and expects several additional marketing approval regulatory filings in 2020. As a leader in the field of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Eisai is determined to find solutions to alter the course of this disease with a robust development pipeline of late stage and early stage compounds. Within the Eisai Oncology Business Group, the company has initiated 11 registrational trials for indications in seven types of cancer under another strategic collaboration, with two more trials planned to open this fiscal year.

"We welcome Joel and Scott to our leadership team. Building our organization in Corporate Affairs and Market Access will strengthen our role in the marketplace, and reinforce our commitment to serving the health care needs of patients and their families, which is our human health care mission," said Tatsuyuki Yasuno, President, Eisai Inc. "We are on the verge of unprecedented growth, and there has never been a more exciting time to join Eisai Inc."

As VP of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Beetsch will be responsible for cultivating and maintaining Eisai's corporate reputation through strategic communications, government affairs, public policy and corporate advocacy. With a strong understanding of the health care landscape in the U.S. and a proven track record of developing and executing patient-focused advocacy strategies and corporate communications functions, Dr. Beetsch will help Eisai increase its visibility as a company focused on innovation and our human health care (hhc) mission.

"Eisai's dedication to the science of building cutting edge medicines, to their employees, and especially to the patients and families they serve is tremendous and humbling," said Dr. Beetsch. "I am very proud and honored to be a member of the great, patient-focused, team at Eisai."

Mr. Steuart, as VP of Market Access, will be responsible for setting the company's vision and strategy to ensure patients have access to Eisai's medicines within the company's Neurology and Oncology portfolios. During his career, Mr. Steuart has successfully demonstrated a tremendous knowledge of the payer landscape and led teams in securing access to meaningful therapies for patients who need them most.

"Eisai's unwavering commitment to patients and families has resonated deeply with me," said Mr. Steuart. "I am excited to join a company whose culture is centered around Purpose and Integrity, and a team that continues to build upon its rich heritage of scientific innovation to benefit patients."

As the U.S. health care market evolves and more of Eisai's pipeline projects begin to come to market, these additional leadership roles will help further establish Eisai's reputation in the U.S. and achieve the company's hhc mission.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

