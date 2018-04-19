Eisai presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology highlight key data supporting real-world retention rates and long-term seizure-freedom rates with FYCOMPA

On July 26, 2017, FYCOMPA was approved as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) with or without secondarily generalized (SG) seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age or older; in addition to the monotherapy use in POS, FYCOMPA is approved for adjunctive use for POS and primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. On March 30, 2018, Eisai submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for priority review to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FYCOMPA as monotherapy and adjunctive use for the treatment of POS with or without SG seizures in pediatric patients (ages 2 to less than 12 years). The submission also proposed a pediatric indication for monotherapy and adjunctive use for PGTC seizures in children (ages 2 to less than 12 years) with epilepsy. The sNDA is for both the FYCOMPA tablet and oral suspension formulations. FYCOMPA is approved in 55 countries and has been prescribed to more than 100,000 patients worldwide across all indications.

"As a company, we are constantly striving to provide new solutions for those living with epilepsy and increase the breadth of patients for which FYCOMPA may provide seizure-freedom," said Lynn Kramer, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai. "We are committed to exploring treatment options for patients across the age spectrum, and I am excited to be presenting data that could affect their treatment to our peers at AAN."

"I am encouraged to share the results of an interim analysis showing that over half of patients with epilepsy receiving FYCOMPA as part of routine clinical care remained on the treatment at the two year mark," said Robert T. Wechsler, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Idaho Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. "It is invaluable to the medical community to have access to real-world data on the treatments that directly affect the lives of our patients living with epilepsy, a condition in which poor antiepileptic drug adherence can lead to issues such as breakthrough seizures, putting patients at risk for sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). As an epileptologist, even one seizure for my patients is too many."

The following data will be presented by Eisai at this year's AAN Annual Meeting:

Abstract Name Session (All Times Pacific) Extrapolation of Adjunctive Efficacy and Safety Data from Phase III Partial Epilepsy Trials to Evaluate Perampanel as Monotherapy Poster: 259 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM Clinical Factors Associated with a Major Response (≥75% Reduction in Seizure Frequency/28 Days) in Phase III Trials of Adjunctive Perampanel in Patients with Partial Seizures: Post Hoc Multivariate Analysis Poster: 260 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM Effect of Common Concomitant Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs) During Adjunctive Treatment with Perampanel: Post Hoc Analysis from the Open-Label Extension (OLEx) of a Phase III Study in Patients with Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy (IGE) Poster: 261 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM Retrospective, Phase IV Study of Perampanel in Real-World Clinical Care of Patients with Epilepsy: An Interim Analysis Poster: 267 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM Assessment of the Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Adjunctive Perampanel in Adolescent Patients: Post Hoc Analysis of Open-Label Extension (OLEx) Studies Poster: 268 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM Time to Pre-Randomization Monthly Seizure Count for Perampanel in Patients with Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic (PGTC) Seizures: A Potential New Clinical Endpoint Poster: 270 Poster Session: P1 Date: April 22, 2018 Time: 4-5:30 PM

This release discusses investigational uses for an FDA-approved product. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a medical condition that produces seizures affecting a variety of mental and physical functions. According to the Institute of Medicine, epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, which affects about 3.4 million people in the United States, including 470,000 children. Partial-onset seizures are the most common type of seizure seen in people with epilepsy, accounting for 60 percent of all seizures.

Generalized seizures account for approximately 40 percent of all epilepsy, with primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures being one of the most common and severe forms of generalized seizures. Convulsive seizures can cause significant injury to patients from falling down suddenly and are the most common risk factor associated with sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), making them one of the most severe forms of epileptic seizures.

INDICATION

FYCOMPA® (perampanel) is indicated in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) with or without secondarily generalized seizures and adjunctive therapy in the treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



WARNING: SERIOUS PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL REACTIONS

Serious or life-threatening psychiatric and behavioral adverse reactions including aggression, hostility, irritability, anger, and homicidal ideation and threats have been reported in patients taking FYCOMPA

These reactions occurred in patients with and without prior psychiatric history, prior aggressive behavior, or concomitant use of medications associated with hostility and aggression

Advise patients and caregivers to contact a healthcare provider immediately if any of these reactions or changes in mood, behavior, or personality that are not typical for the patient are observed while taking FYCOMPA or after discontinuing FYCOMPA

Closely monitor patients particularly during the titration period and at higher doses

FYCOMPA should be reduced if these symptoms occur and should be discontinued immediately if symptoms are severe or are worsening

SERIOUS PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL REACTIONS



In the partial-onset seizures clinical trials, hostility- and aggression-related adverse reactions occurred in 12% and 20% of patients randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 6% of patients in the placebo group. These effects were dose-related and generally appeared within the first 6 weeks of treatment, although new events continued to be observed through more than 37 weeks. These effects in FYCOMPA-treated patients led to dose reduction, interruption, and discontinuation more frequently than placebo-treated patients. Homicidal ideation and/or threat have also been reported postmarketing in patients treated with FYCOMPA. The combination of alcohol and FYCOMPA significantly worsened mood and increased anger. Patients taking FYCOMPA should avoid the use of alcohol. Patients, their caregivers, and families should be informed that FYCOMPA may increase the risk of psychiatric events. Patients should be monitored during treatment and for at least one month after the last dose of FYCOMPA, and especially when taking higher doses and during the initial few weeks of drug therapy (titration period) or at other times of dose increases. Similar serious psychiatric and behavioral events were observed in the primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizure clinical trial.

SUICIDAL BEHAVIOR AND IDEATION

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including FYCOMPA, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior in patients. Anyone considering prescribing FYCOMPA or any other AED must balance the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior with the risk of untreated illness. Epilepsy and many other illnesses for which AEDs are prescribed are themselves associated with morbidity and mortality and an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior. Patients, their caregivers, and families should be informed of the risk and advised to monitor and immediately report the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, thoughts about self-harm and/or any unusual changes in mood or behavior. Should suicidal thoughts and behavior emerge during treatment, consider whether the emergence of these symptoms in any given patient may be related to the illness being treated.

DIZZINESS AND GAIT DISTURBANCE

FYCOMPA caused dose-related increases in events related to dizziness and disturbance in gait or coordination. Dizziness and vertigo were reported in 35% and 47% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 10% of placebo-treated patients. Gait disturbance related events were reported in 12% and 16% of patients in the partial-onset seizure clinical trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 2% of placebo-treated patients. These adverse reactions occurred mostly during the titration phase. These adverse reactions were also observed in the PGTC seizure clinical trial.

SOMNOLENCE AND FATIGUE

FYCOMPA caused dose-dependent increases in somnolence and fatigue-related events. Somnolence was reported in 16% and 18% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 7% of placebo-treated patients. Fatigue-related events were reported in 12% and 15% of patients in the partial-onset seizure trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 5% of placebo-treated patients. These adverse reactions occurred mostly during the titration phase. These adverse reactions were also observed in the PGTC seizure clinical trial. Patients should be advised against engaging in hazardous activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating motor vehicles or dangerous machinery, until the effect of FYCOMPA is known.

FALLS

Falls were reported in 5% and 10% of patients in the partial-onset seizure clinical trials randomized to receive FYCOMPA at doses of 8 mg and 12 mg per day, respectively, compared to 3% of placebo-treated patients.

Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS)

DRESS, also known as multiorgan hypersensitivity, has been reported in patients taking AEDs, including FYCOMPA. DRESS may be fatal or life-threatening. DRESS typically, although not exclusively, presents with fever, rash, lymphadenopathy, and/or facial swelling, in association with other organ system involvement. If signs or symptoms are present, immediately evaluate the patient and discontinue FYCOMPA if an alternative etiology for signs or symptoms cannot be established.

WITHDRAWAL OF AEDs

A gradual withdrawal is generally recommended with AEDs to minimize the potential of increased seizure frequency, but if withdrawal is a response to adverse events, prompt withdrawal can be considered.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in patients receiving FYCOMPA (≥5% and ≥1% higher than placebo) include dizziness, somnolence, fatigue, irritability, falls, nausea, weight gain, vertigo, ataxia, headache, vomiting, contusion, abdominal pain, and anxiety.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

FYCOMPA may decrease the efficacy of contraceptives containing levonorgestrel. Plasma levels of FYCOMPA were decreased when administered with moderate and strong CYP3A4 inducers, including, carbamazepine, phenytoin, or oxcarbazepine. Multiple dosing of FYCOMPA 12 mg per day enhanced the effects of alcohol on vigilance and alertness, and increased levels of anger, confusion, and depression. These effects may also be seen when FYCOMPA is used in combination with other CNS depressants.

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION

Physicians are advised to recommend that pregnant patients taking FYCOMPA enroll in the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. Caution should be exercised when FYCOMPA is administered to pregnant or nursing women as there are no adequate data on the developmental risk associated with use in pregnant women, and no data on the presence of perampanel in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects of the drug on milk production.

HEPATIC AND RENAL IMPAIRMENT

Use in patients with severe hepatic or severe renal impairment is not recommended. Dosage adjustments are recommended in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment. Use with caution in patients with moderate renal impairment.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

FYCOMPA is a Schedule III controlled substance and has the potential to be abused and lead to drug dependence.

Please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information for FYCOMPA (perampanel), including Boxed WARNING.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Each group functions as an end-to-end global business with discovery, development, and marketing capabilities. Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at https://US.eisai.com.

