EISAI SUPPORTS SLEEP RESEARCH SOCIETY FOUNDATION EDUCATIONAL WEBINAR: LESSONS LEARNED FROM CENTRAL DISORDERS OF HYPERSOMNOLENCE AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS

NUTLEY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc. announced today its sponsorship of the upcoming webinar, "Lessons Learned from Central Disorders of Hypersomnolence and Future Directions", a key educational event from the Sleep Research Society Foundation (SRSF). The webinar is the first in a new educational series "SRSF State of the Science" aimed at advancing knowledge and best practices within the sleep medicine community.

Narcolepsy is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, leading to significant delays in treatment and poor quality of life for those affected.1 This event will bring together experts in the field to present the latest research, treatment options, and management strategies for this disorder.

The webinar, scheduled for December 2 from 8:30-10:00 am CT/9:30-11:00 am ET, will offer health care providers information including:

An introduction to sleep-wake and circadian physiology, and the definition of sleepiness.

Understanding the pathophysiology and recognizing signs and symptoms of central disorders of hypersomnolence (e.g., narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia).

Insights from current treatments and future prospects of compounds such as orexin agonists.

The impact of these advancements on sleep medicine and beyond.

Featured speakers include:

Facilitator Anne Marie Morse , DO, FAASM, Geisinger Commonwealth Health System

, DO, FAASM, Geisinger Commonwealth Health System Atul Malhotra , MD, FAASM, University of California San Diego School of Medicine

, MD, FAASM, School of Medicine Emmanuel Mignot , MD, PhD, FASSM, Stanford University , Stanford Center for Narcolepsy

, MD, PhD, FASSM, , Stanford Center for Narcolepsy Phyllis C. Zee , MD, PhD, FAASM, Northwestern Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine

"At Eisai, we are committed to research in narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders and are dedicated to improving awareness and education on these important topics," said Lynn Kramer, MD, FAAN, Chief Clinical Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning (DHBL), Eisai. "This event will provide healthcare providers with the tools and knowledge they need to better support their patients who are living with narcolepsy."

Despite being a less common disorder (affecting an estimated 25-60/100,000 people), central disorders of hypersomnolence, such as narcolepsy, are a lifelong condition that significantly interferes with quality of life, including daily activities of living (i.e., chores, driving), work or school, social engagement, and mood.2 Narcolepsy is also associated with increased rates of emergency department visits, hospitalization, and other medical disorders such as heart disease, obesity, and depression.3

"These are exciting times in the treatment of hypersomnolence," said Philip Gehrman, PhD, CBSM, FAASM, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "As the President of the Sleep Research Society Foundation and a member of the Sleep Research Society board of directors, I am excited to see our foundation play a key role in leading this discussion. This state of the science webinar will be a great opportunity to evaluate how far the science has come and to chart out critical next steps."

Registration is free but required to attend the event. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/rpbuj2p4 to enroll.

About Eisai Inc.

Eisai Inc. is a human health care (hhc) company dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions. Our hhc mission is guided by the simple principle that patients and their families come first, and we have a responsibility to listen to and learn from them.

To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at https://us.eisai.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn. For more information on our research, follow our dedicated neurology (LinkedIn and X) and oncology (LinkedIn and X) pages.

About Sleep Research Society Foundation

The Sleep Research Society Foundation provides support for growth and development in the field of sleep and circadian research. It supports investigators to conduct studies that will form the basis of more comprehensive applications to federal agencies, private foundations, and industry partners.

About Sleep Research Society

The Sleep Research Society is a professional membership society that advances sleep and circadian science to cultivate knowledge and to optimize health and well-being. The SRS provides forums for the exchange of information, develops, and promotes education in the field of sleep and circadian research, and collaborates with other organizations to foster scientific investigation on sleep and its disorders. The SRS also publishes the peer-reviewed, scientific journals SLEEP and SLEEP Advances.

Learn more at sleepresearchsociety.org/foundation.

References

Krahn LE, Zee PC, Thorpy MJ. Current Understanding of Narcolepsy 1 and its Comorbidities: What Clinicians Need to Know. Adv Ther . 2022 Jan;39(1):221-243. doi: 10.1007/s12325-021-01992-4. Epub 2021 Dec 11. PMID: 34894325; PMCID: PMC8799537. Ohayon MM, Thorpy MJ, Carls G, Black J, Cisternas M, Pasta DJ, Bujanover S, Hyman D, Villa KF. The Nexus Narcolepsy Registry: methodology, study population characteristics, and patterns and predictors of narcolepsy diagnosis. Sleep Medicine. 2021 Aug 1 ;84:405-14. Barateau L, Pizza F, Plazzi G, Dauvilliers Y. Narcolepsy. Journal of Sleep Research. 2022 Aug;31(4):e13631.

SOURCE Eisai Inc.