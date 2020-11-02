Eisai to Present Latest Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Research at Digital CTAD 2020, Including BAN2401, Anti-Microtubule Binding Region Tau Antibody, and Lemborexant Data

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced today the presentation of new data and research from the company's Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline, including BAN2401, anti-microtubule binding region (MTBR) tau antibody E2814 and lemborexant. These data will be among nine abstracts shared in six oral and three poster presentations at the digital Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD), November 4 - 7, 2020.

"Eisai has a dedicated more than 30 years to trailblazing in the field of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The breadth of information Eisai will present demonstrates our continued dedication to bring patients therapies for Alzheimer's disease and its symptoms as soon as possible," said Harald Hampel, MD, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Inc., who was recently named one of the top five global Alzheimer's disease experts. "We look forward to sharing data and discussing the scientific rationale that the amyloid pathway plays a key role in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease."

Eisai and Biogen Joint Investigational Assets

Eisai Oral Presentations for BAN2401:

Study design and initial screening data for the Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 trial of BAN2401 will be communicated on November 4 . AHEAD 3-45 is being conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium (ACTC), funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai.

. AHEAD 3-45 is being conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium (ACTC), funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai. Baseline characteristics for patients enrolled in the Phase 3 CLARITY AD study will be shared on November 4 . CLARITY AD is an ongoing trial to assess the clinical efficacy and safety of BAN2401 versus placebo in patients with early AD.

. CLARITY AD is an ongoing trial to assess the clinical efficacy and safety of BAN2401 versus placebo in patients with early AD. Phase 2 PK/PD time to event analysis of Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormalities – Edema/Effusion (ARIA-E) rates in the open-label extension study will be announced on November 5 .

. A preliminary analysis of BAN2401 effects on brain amyloid and ARIA-E over 12 months of treatment from the open-label extension of a Phase 2b study will be communicated as a late-breaker on November 7 .

Biogen Oral Presentation for Aducanumab:

Biogen will share the design of the EMBARK trial, a Phase 3b , open-label study conducted to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab.

Additional Research Highlights:

A Phase 1, first-in-human study of the anti-MTBR tau antibody (E2814) will be shared as a late-breaker oral presentation on November 7 .

. A study evaluating lemborexant for irregular sleep-wake rhythm-disorder (ISWRD) and AD dementia in Senescence-accelerated mouse prone-8 (SAMP8) mice will be presented as a late-breaker oral presentation on November 6 . Lemborexant was approved in December 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.1 Lemborexant is contraindicated in patients with narcolepsy.

"In addition to a robust pipeline of potential disease-modifying compounds targeting Alzheimer's pathological hallmarks of amyloid, tau and neurodegeneration, Eisai is researching other novel therapies aiming to treat both the disease and the clinical symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, such as cognition and sleep disorders," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman, Eisai Inc and Global President, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. "With the U.S. FDA granting priority review for our partner Biogen's aducanumab Biologics License Application, the BAN2401 Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 and Clarity AD clinical studies underway and the data presented at this year's CTAD, it is an incredibly exciting time for Eisai's growing Alzheimer's disease franchise."

The full list of Eisai and Biogen (aducanumab) virtual presentations is included below.

CTAD 2020 Presentations

Pipeline Asset, Session Number Title and Scheduled Presentation Time (EST) BAN2401 Oral #: OC2 The AHEAD 3-45 Study of BAN2401 in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease: Study Design and Initial Screening Results November 4 (Wednesday) 10:00 – 10:15AM EST (live session) 11:15 – 11:30AM EST Live Q&A of oral communications Moderator: R. Sperling (OC1-OC6) BAN2401 Oral #: OC10 Baseline Characteristics for Clarity AD: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group, 18-Month Study Evaluating BAN2401 in Early Alzheimer's Disease November 4 (Wednesday) 1:30 – 1:45PM EST (on demand) BAN2401 Oral #: OC14 BAN2401 and ARIA-E in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Time-to-Event Analysis from the Phase 2 Study in Early Alzheimer's Disease November 5 (Thursday) 9:30 – 9:45AM EST (live session) 11:00 – 11:15 AM EST Live Q&A of oral communications Moderator: P. Aisen (OC14-OC19) BAN2401 Oral #: LB24 Preliminary Analysis of BAN2401 Effects on Brain Amyloid and ARIA-E Findings Over 12 Months of Treatment in the Open-Label Extension of the Phase2b Study BAN2401-G000-201 in Subjects with Early Alzheimer's Disease November 7 (Saturday) 11:55AM – 12:10PM EST (live session) 12:10 – 12:30PM EST Live Q&A of late breakers E2814 Oral #: LB23 A Phase 1, First-In-Human (FIH), Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study of the Novel Anti-Tau Therapeutic Antibody E2814 in Healthy Volunteers November 7 (Saturday) 11:40 – 11:55AM EST (live session) 12:10 – 12:30PM EST Live Q&A of late breakers Lemborexant Oral #: LB15 Irregular Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disorder in Alzheimer's Disease: SAMP8 Mouse Strain as an Animal Model and Efficacy of the Dual Orexin (Hypocretin) Receptor Antagonist Lemborexant November 6 (Friday) 3:15 – 3:30PM EST General Poster #: P60 Congruence of Clinical Assessment Instruments with Online Narratives Over Social Media by Patients with Alzheimer's Disease and Their Caregivers Available for on-demand viewing beginning November 4 (Wednesday) General Poster #: P24 The Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease (CPAD) – Pre-Competitive Data Sharing and Generation of Innovative High-Impact Quantitative Tools to Support Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development Available for on-demand viewing beginning November 4 (Wednesday) General Poster #: LP10 Plasma Aβ Ratio Measured on a Fully Automated Immunoassay Predicts Amyloid Positivity Defined by Amyloid PET Centiloid Available for on-demand viewing beginning November 4 (Wednesday)

Biogen Presentation for Aducanumab

Pipeline Asset, Session Number Title and Scheduled Presentation Time (EST) Aducanumab Oral #: OC3 EMBARK: A Phase 3b, Open-Label, Single-Arm, Safety Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Aducanumab in Eligible Participants with Alzheimer's Disease November 4 (Wednesday) 10:15 – 10:30AM EST (live session) 11:15 – 11:30AM EST, Live Q&A of oral communications, Moderator: R. Sperling (OC1-OC6)

This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

1. About Aducanumab

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of AD. Based on clinical data, aducanumab has the potential to impact underlying disease pathophysiology, slow cognitive and functional decline and provide benefits on patients' ability to perform activities of daily living, including conducting personal finances, performing household chores, such as cleaning, shopping and doing laundry, and independently traveling out of the home. If approved, aducanumab would be the first treatment to meaningfully change the course of the disease for individuals living with Alzheimer's.

2. About BAN2401

BAN2401 is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. BAN2401 selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic Aβ aggregates (protofibril) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, BAN2401 may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market BAN2401 for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401 and the parties amended that agreement in October 2017.

Currently, BAN2401 is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity AD), following the outcome of the Phase II clinical study (Study 201). In July of 2020, the Phase III clinical study （AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, was initiated. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai.

3. About the Joint Development between Eisai and Biogen for Alzheimer's Disease

Eisai and Biogen are collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments. Biogen serves as the lead in the co-development of aducanumab and Eisai serves as the lead in the co-development of BAN2401, anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibodies, and the companies plan to pursue marketing authorizations for aducanumab and BAN2401 worldwide. If approved, the companies will also co-promote aducanumab and BAN2401 in major markets, such as the United States, the European Union and Japan. Both companies will equally split overall costs, including research and development expenses. Eisai will book all sales for BAN2401 following marketing approval and launch, and profits will be equally shared between the companies.

4. About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for Alzheimer's Disease

Since 2005, BioArctic has had a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of AD. The commercialization agreement on the BAN2401 antibody was signed in December 2007, and the development and commercialization agreement on the antibody BAN2401 back-up for AD, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for AD. BioArctic has no development costs for BAN2401 in AD.

5. About Lemborexant

Lemborexant is a small-molecule compound, discovered and developed by Eisai in-house scientists, that inhibits orexin signaling by binding competitively to both orexin receptor subtypes (orexin receptor 1 and 2). In individuals with normal daily sleep-wake rhythms, orexin signaling is believed to promote periods of wakefulness.2 In individuals with insomnia, it is possible that orexin signaling regulating wakefulness is not functioning normally.

INDICATION

DAYVIGO (lemborexant) is an orexin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.1

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DAYVIGO is contraindicated in patients with narcolepsy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Central Nervous System (CNS) Depressant Effects and Daytime Impairment:

DAYVIGO can impair daytime wakefulness. CNS depressant effects may persist in some patients up to several days after discontinuing DAYVIGO. Prescribers should advise patients about the potential for next-day somnolence.



Driving ability was impaired in some subjects taking DAYVIGO 10 mg. Risk of daytime impairment is increased if DAYVIGO is taken with less than a full night of sleep remaining or at a higher than recommended dose. If taken in these circumstances, patients should not drive or engage in activities requiring mental alertness.



Use with other classes of CNS depressants (e.g., benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, alcohol) increases the risk of CNS depression, which can cause daytime impairment. Dosage adjustments of DAYVIGO and concomitant CNS depressants may be necessary when administered together. Use of DAYVIGO with other insomnia drugs is not recommended. Patients should be advised not to consume alcohol in combination with DAYVIGO.



Because DAYVIGO can cause drowsiness, patients, particularly the elderly, are at a higher risk of falls.



DAYVIGO can impair daytime wakefulness. CNS depressant effects may persist in some patients up to several days after discontinuing DAYVIGO. Prescribers should advise patients about the potential for next-day somnolence. Driving ability was impaired in some subjects taking DAYVIGO 10 mg. Risk of daytime impairment is increased if DAYVIGO is taken with less than a full night of sleep remaining or at a higher than recommended dose. If taken in these circumstances, patients should not drive or engage in activities requiring mental alertness. Use with other classes of CNS depressants (e.g., benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, alcohol) increases the risk of CNS depression, which can cause daytime impairment. Dosage adjustments of DAYVIGO and concomitant CNS depressants may be necessary when administered together. Use of DAYVIGO with other insomnia drugs is not recommended. Patients should be advised not to consume alcohol in combination with DAYVIGO. Because DAYVIGO can cause drowsiness, patients, particularly the elderly, are at a higher risk of falls. Sleep Paralysis, Hypnagogic/Hypnopompic Hallucinations, and Cataplexy-Like Symptoms:

Sleep paralysis, an inability to move or speak for up to several minutes during sleep-wake transitions, hypnagogic/hypnopompic hallucinations, including vivid and disturbing perceptions can occur with DAYVIGO. Prescribers should explain these events to patients.



Symptoms similar to mild cataplexy can occur with DAYVIGO and can include periods of leg weakness lasting from seconds to a few minutes, can occur either at night or during the day, and may not be associated with identified triggering event (e.g., laughter or surprise).



Sleep paralysis, an inability to move or speak for up to several minutes during sleep-wake transitions, hypnagogic/hypnopompic hallucinations, including vivid and disturbing perceptions can occur with DAYVIGO. Prescribers should explain these events to patients. Symptoms similar to mild cataplexy can occur with DAYVIGO and can include periods of leg weakness lasting from seconds to a few minutes, can occur either at night or during the day, and may not be associated with identified triggering event (e.g., laughter or surprise). Complex Sleep Behaviors:

Complex sleep behaviors, including sleep-walking, sleep-driving, and engaging in other activities while not fully awake (e.g., preparing and eating food, making phone calls, having sex), have been reported to occur with the use of hypnotics such as DAYVIGO. Events can occur in hypnotic-naïve and hypnotic-experienced persons. Patients usually do not remember these events. Complex sleep behaviors may occur following the first or any subsequent use of DAYVIGO, with or without the concomitant use of alcohol and other CNS depressants. Discontinue DAYVIGO immediately if a patient experiences a complex sleep behavior.



Complex sleep behaviors, including sleep-walking, sleep-driving, and engaging in other activities while not fully awake (e.g., preparing and eating food, making phone calls, having sex), have been reported to occur with the use of hypnotics such as DAYVIGO. Events can occur in hypnotic-naïve and hypnotic-experienced persons. Patients usually do not remember these events. Complex sleep behaviors may occur following the first or any subsequent use of DAYVIGO, with or without the concomitant use of alcohol and other CNS depressants. Discontinue DAYVIGO immediately if a patient experiences a complex sleep behavior. Patients with Compromised Respiratory Function:

The effect of DAYVIGO on respiratory function should be considered for patients with compromised respiratory function. DAYVIGO has not been studied in patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



The effect of DAYVIGO on respiratory function should be considered for patients with compromised respiratory function. DAYVIGO has not been studied in patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Worsening of Depression/Suicidal Ideation:

Incidence of suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior, as assessed by questionnaire, was higher in patients receiving DAYVIGO than placebo (0.3% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 0.4% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, and 0.2% for placebo).



In primarily depressed patients treated with hypnotics, worsening of depression and suicidal thoughts and actions (including completed suicides) have been reported. Suicidal tendencies may be present in such patients and protective measures may be required. Intentional overdose is more common in this group of patients; therefore, the lowest number of tablets that is feasible should be prescribed at any one time.



The emergence of any new behavioral sign or symptom of concern requires careful and immediate evaluation.



Incidence of suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior, as assessed by questionnaire, was higher in patients receiving DAYVIGO than placebo (0.3% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 0.4% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, and 0.2% for placebo). In primarily depressed patients treated with hypnotics, worsening of depression and suicidal thoughts and actions (including completed suicides) have been reported. Suicidal tendencies may be present in such patients and protective measures may be required. Intentional overdose is more common in this group of patients; therefore, the lowest number of tablets that is feasible should be prescribed at any one time. The emergence of any new behavioral sign or symptom of concern requires careful and immediate evaluation. Need to Evaluate for Comorbid Diagnoses:

Treatment of insomnia should be initiated only after careful evaluation of the patient. Reevaluate for comorbid conditions if insomnia persists or worsens after 7 to 10 days of treatment. Worsening of insomnia or the emergence of new cognitive or behavioral abnormalities may be the result of an unrecognized underlying psychiatric or medical disorder and can emerge during the course of treatment with sleep-promoting drugs such as DAYVIGO.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reaction (reported in 5% of patients treated with DAYVIGO and at least twice the rate of placebo) with DAYVIGO was somnolence (10% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 7% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, 1% for placebo).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A Inhibitors: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg no more than once per night when co-administered with weak CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors.

The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg no more than once per night when co-administered with weak CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy and Lactation: There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women who are exposed to DAYVIGO during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients in the DAYVIGO pregnancy registry by calling 1-888-274-2378. There are no available data on DAYVIGO use in pregnant women to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.



There are no data on the presence of lemborexant in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Infants exposed to DAYVIGO through breastmilk should be monitored for excess sedation.



There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women who are exposed to DAYVIGO during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients in the DAYVIGO pregnancy registry by calling 1-888-274-2378. There are no available data on DAYVIGO use in pregnant women to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. There are no data on the presence of lemborexant in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Infants exposed to DAYVIGO through breastmilk should be monitored for excess sedation. Geriatric Use: Exercise caution when using doses higher than 5 mg in patients ≥65 years old.



Exercise caution when using doses higher than 5 mg in patients ≥65 years old. Renal Impairment: Patients with severe renal impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.



Patients with severe renal impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence. Hepatic Impairment: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg in patients with moderate hepatic impairment. DAYVIGO is not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Patients with mild hepatic impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

DAYVIGO is a Schedule IV-controlled substance.

Because individuals with a history of abuse or addiction to alcohol or other drugs may be at increased risk for abuse and addiction to DAYVIGO, follow such patients carefully.

For more information about DAYVIGO, see full Prescribing Information.

6. About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

