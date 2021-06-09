Eisai to Present Latest DAYVIGO® (lemborexant) CIV Data at 35th Annual Virtual SLEEP 2021 Meeting

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced today new presentations featuring the latest data about the company's insomnia medication DAYVIGO (lemborexant) will be presented at the 35th annual SLEEP 2021 meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS). SLEEP is a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS) and which will be held virtually from June 10 to June 13, 2021.

"We look forward to presenting new findings from key DAYVIGO clinical studies that we believe provide key considerations for treating patients with insomnia," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman, Eisai Inc. and Global President, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Since its launch one year ago, DAYVIGO has been an important addition to Eisai's rapidly growing neurology portfolio, and we remain committed to helping insomnia patients especially during COVID may have been impacted."

DAYVIGO (lemborexant) is a small-molecule compound, discovered and developed by Eisai in-house scientists, that inhibits orexin signaling by binding competitively to both orexin receptor subtypes (orexin receptor 1 and 2). DAYVIGO is an orexin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and /or sleep maintenance. In individuals with normal daily sleep-wake rhythms, orexin signaling is believed to promote periods of wakefulness. In individuals with insomnia, it is possible that orexin signaling regulating wakefulness is not functioning normally.

The full list of virtual presentations is included below. All presentations will be available to registered participants via SLEEP 2021 Home – SLEEP Meeting from the start of the meeting. Posters will be displayed 24-hours a day in the ePoster gallery from Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

SLEEP 2021 Presentations

Topic, Session, Time (ET) Title, Presenter Lemborexant Poster presentation (on demand) Abstract/Poster #335 Date/Time: The posters will be available through the ePoster gallery starting on Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30 Evaluation of Dose Transition From Zolpidem to Lemborexant Across 14 Weeks: Results From a Multicenter Open-label Pilot Study Authors: Drs. Russell Rosenberg, Jess Amchin, Dinesh Kumar, Carlos Perdomo, Margaret Moline, Manoj Malhotra Lemborexant Poster presentation (on demand) Abstract/Poster #336 Date/Time: The posters will be available through the ePoster gallery starting on Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30 Effect of Lemborexant versus Placebo and Zolpidem on REM Sleep by Quarter Night Intervals in Older Adults with Insomnia Disorder Authors: Drs. Gary Zammit, Thomas Roth, Dinesh Kumar, Carlos Perdomo, Norman Atkins, Jr., Margaret Moline Lemborexant Poster presentation (on demand) Abstract/Poster #337 Date/Time: The posters will be available through the ePoster gallery starting on Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30 A Multicenter Open-label Pilot Study Evaluating Next-Dose Transition From Zolpidem to Lemborexant: Analysis of Female Subgroup Authors: Drs. Maha Ahmad, Manoj Malhotra, Jess Amchin, Dinesh Kumar, Carlos Perdomo, Norman Atkins, Jr., Margaret Moline Lemborexant Poster presentation (on demand) Abstract/Poster #338 Date/Time: The posters will be available through the ePoster gallery starting on Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30 How Much Improvement in the Insomnia Severity Index Is Associated With a Positive Impact of a Patient's Insomnia Medication? Authors: Drs. William R. Lenderking, Yulia Savva, Isabelle Chabot, Genevieve De Sousa Meier, Jane Yardley, Margaret Moline Lemborexant Poster presentation (on demand) Abstract/Poster #339 Date/Time: The posters will be available through the ePoster gallery starting on Friday, June 11 through Tuesday, November 30 Long-term Perception of Medication Effectiveness in Subjects Receiving Lemborexant for up to 12 Months Authors: Drs. Christopher Drake, Jane Yardley, Kate Pinner, Carlos Perdomo, Margaret Moline

INDICATION

DAYVIGO (lemborexant) is an orexin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DAYVIGO is contraindicated in patients with narcolepsy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Central Nervous System (CNS) Depressant Effects and Daytime Impairment:

DAYVIGO can impair daytime wakefulness. CNS depressant effects may persist in some patients up to several days after discontinuing DAYVIGO. Prescribers should advise patients about the potential for next-day somnolence.



Driving ability was impaired in some subjects taking DAYVIGO 10 mg. Risk of daytime impairment is increased if DAYVIGO is taken with less than a full night of sleep remaining or at a higher than recommended dose. If taken in these circumstances, patients should not drive or engage in activities requiring mental alertness.



Use with other classes of CNS depressants (e.g., benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, alcohol) increases the risk of CNS depression, which can cause daytime impairment. Dosage adjustments of DAYVIGO and concomitant CNS depressants may be necessary when administered together. Use of DAYVIGO with other insomnia drugs is not recommended. Patients should be advised not to consume alcohol in combination with DAYVIGO.



Because DAYVIGO can cause drowsiness, patients, particularly the elderly, are at a higher risk of falls.



Sleep Paralysis, Hypnagogic/Hypnopompic Hallucinations, and Cataplexy-Like Symptoms:

Sleep paralysis, an inability to move or speak for up to several minutes during sleep-wake transitions, hypnagogic/hypnopompic hallucinations, including vivid and disturbing perceptions can occur with DAYVIGO. Prescribers should explain these events to patients.



Symptoms similar to mild cataplexy can occur with DAYVIGO and can include periods of leg weakness lasting from seconds to a few minutes, can occur either at night or during the day, and may not be associated with identified triggering event (e.g., laughter or surprise).



Complex Sleep Behaviors:

Complex sleep behaviors, including sleep-walking, sleep-driving, and engaging in other activities while not fully awake (e.g., preparing and eating food, making phone calls, having sex), have been reported to occur with the use of hypnotics such as DAYVIGO. Events can occur in hypnotic-naïve and hypnotic-experienced persons. Patients usually do not remember these events. Complex sleep behaviors may occur following the first or any subsequent use of DAYVIGO, with or without the concomitant use of alcohol and other CNS depressants. Discontinue DAYVIGO immediately if a patient experiences a complex sleep behavior.



Patients with Compromised Respiratory Function:

The effect of DAYVIGO on respiratory function should be considered for patients with compromised respiratory function. DAYVIGO has not been studied in patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Worsening of Depression/Suicidal Ideation:

Incidence of suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior, as assessed by questionnaire, was higher in patients receiving DAYVIGO than placebo (0.3% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 0.4% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, and 0.2% for placebo).



In primarily depressed patients treated with hypnotics, worsening of depression and suicidal thoughts and actions (including completed suicides) have been reported. Suicidal tendencies may be present in such patients and protective measures may be required. Intentional overdose is more common in this group of patients; therefore, the lowest number of tablets that is feasible should be prescribed at any one time.



The emergence of any new behavioral sign or symptom of concern requires careful and immediate evaluation.



Need to Evaluate for Comorbid Diagnoses:

Treatment of insomnia should be initiated only after careful evaluation of the patient. Reevaluate for comorbid conditions if insomnia persists or worsens after 7 to 10 days of treatment. Worsening of insomnia or the emergence of new cognitive or behavioral abnormalities may be the result of an unrecognized underlying psychiatric or medical disorder and can emerge during the course of treatment with sleep-promoting drugs such as DAYVIGO.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reaction (reported in 5% of patients treated with DAYVIGO and at least twice the rate of placebo) with DAYVIGO was somnolence (10% for DAYVIGO 10 mg, 7% for DAYVIGO 5 mg, 1% for placebo).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A Inhibitors: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg no more than once per night when co-administered with weak CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors.



CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of DAYVIGO with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy and Lactation: There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women who are exposed to DAYVIGO during pregnancy.



Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients in the DAYVIGO pregnancy registry by calling 1-888-274-2378. There are no available data on DAYVIGO use in pregnant women to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.



There are no data on the presence of lemborexant in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Infants exposed to DAYVIGO through breastmilk should be monitored for excess sedation.



Geriatric Use: Exercise caution when using doses higher than 5 mg in patients ≥65 years old.



Renal Impairment: Patients with severe renal impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.



Hepatic Impairment: The maximum recommended dose of DAYVIGO is 5 mg in patients with moderate hepatic impairment. DAYVIGO is not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Patients with mild hepatic impairment may experience an increased risk of somnolence.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

DAYVIGO is a Schedule IV-controlled substance.

Because individuals with a history of abuse or addiction to alcohol or other drugs may be at increased risk for abuse and addiction to DAYVIGO, follow such patients carefully.

For more information about DAYVIGO, see full Prescribing Information.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and

North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Eisai Inc.

Chris Vancheri

551-305-0050

[email protected]

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eisai.com

