Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson File Complaint Against Polaris Industries, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Jeffrey D. Eisenberg, Eric S. Olson, and Christopher P. Higley of Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson are representing two clients who suffered debilitating burn injuries after their 2019 RZR Turbo randomly caught fire. The plaintiffs are seeking restitution based on 7 causes of action: negligence, strict liability, manufacturing flaws, failure to warn, breach of express and implied warranties, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of CPSC reporting requirements.

The complaint alleges that Polaris Industries, Inc., or "Polaris," has been manufacturing and marketing defective off-road vehicles for decades. Despite receiving countless injury and fire reports since the late 1990s, the company consistently refuses to investigate the source of the fires, redesign their vehicles, or issue recalls in a timely manner. In fact, Polaris misled the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission by falsely claiming that their engineers had discovered a solution to the thermal hazards. The "band-aid" solution they developed did not correct the inherent defects, and current models are still catching fire at alarming rates.

"Our office has represented numerous victims of Polaris vehicle fires," said Eric Olson. "It's disturbing that Polaris vehicles are still experiencing catastrophic fires, given the amount of attention our office has given this issue over the last several years."

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson has represented several personal injury and wrongful death cases involving Polaris' off-road vehicles. The firm has been instrumental in helping injured plaintiffs secure justice and life-saving damages through civil litigation.

