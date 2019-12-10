Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Bryce Canyon Bus Crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four people were killed, and countless others were injured in a tragic bus crash outside of Bryce Canyon National Park on the morning of Friday, Sept. 20.

While a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation is still underway, Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson has filed suit against the tour bus company, American Shengjia, Inc., and the bus driver, who remains unnamed. The wrongful death lawsuit seeks monetary relief for surviving family members of the decedents, many of whom were also injured in the crash.

The 36-passenger bus was carrying 30 Chinese nationals when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and the driver's course correction allegedly caused the vehicle to flip over. According to investigators, 11 passengers were completely ejected and 2 were partially ejected during the rollover. Fifteen passengers suffered serious injuries, 11 of them (including the driver) were afflicted with minor injuries, and 4 occupants passed away as a result of the crash.

With the help of Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson, those who lost loved ones are seeking justice. The plaintiffs claim negligence via a failure to exercise reasonable care. The complaint alleges improper hiring, training, and supervision of the bus driver, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) violations, and shortcomings in both bus maintenance and passenger-safety regulations. Those injured in and/or affected by the crash face economic and non-economic damages and request compensation from the court, per the discretion of a trial by jury.

For assistance with a similar legal concern, contact the attorneys at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson at eckolaw.com.

SOURCE Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

Related Links

https://www.eckolaw.com

