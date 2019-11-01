Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson Honored with Selection to U.S. News -- Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson was chosen by the U.S. News — Best Lawyers organization as a "Best Law Firms" award recipient.

Practices that are recognized as "Best Law Firms" are ranked in a tiered structure that separates the top law firms in the country by location and practice area. Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson was selected as one of Salt Lake City's "Tier 1" level personal injury law firms, a "Tier 2" level commercial litigation law firm, and a "Tier 3" level insurance law firm.

Best Lawyers is a recognition program that evaluates attorneys based on their experience, legal record, and professional merit, and releases the results as a reference guide to the public. Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson team members, attorneys Jacquelynn Carmichael, David Cutt, Jeffery Eisenberg, L. Rich Humphreys, and Jordan Kendell, were included in the most recent edition of the Best Lawyers guide.

The "Best Law Firms" designation is offered only to firms that have an attorney on their staff who has been included in the Best Lawyers publication. Eligible firms are mailed submission packets, which include a survey about the firm, as well as information on client and professional reference submissions. Attorneys who are current Best Lawyers award winners are also asked for their opinion on nominees, in addition to the organization's own research.

The "Best Law Firms" program is a collaborative effort between U.S. News and the Best Lawyers organization. To learn more about the program, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson is a full-service personal injury law firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Their practice areas include car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and more. If you are in need of legal representation in your personal injury case, you can call their attorneys at (801) 901-3470 to schedule a free consultation, or visit the firm's website at eckolaw.com.

SOURCE Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

