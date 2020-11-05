Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson Receives Ratings in "Best Law Firms" of 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson was rated in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® in Tiers 1 and 2 for their legal acumen and skill. For many years, the firm has represented injured Utah residents in their fight for justice and rightful compensation.

Every year, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® curates a list of the top legal practices in the United States through extensive research. This selection process includes the use of lawyer ballots, law firm surveys, and client feedback, which are analyzed and then converted into "Best Law Firms" scores. Based on these scores, practice areas, and geographic regions, firms are then placed according to a three-tier ranking system. The result is a peer-reviewed and professionally vetted showcase of the top legal practices in the nation.

In the 2021 Edition, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® rated Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson a metropolitan Tier 1 Utah firm for personal injury litigation on the side of the plaintiffs, and a metropolitan Tier 2 Utah firm for commercial litigation and insurance law. This is the second consecutive year the firm has had the honor of receiving rankings in this prestigious publication.

Recently, five of their attorneys were also named in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021, qualifying Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson for "Best Law Firms" consideration. Best Lawyers® only deems firms with one or more attorneys recognized in the selective The Best Lawyers in America© (Note: This list comprises only 6% of the United States' practicing attorneys) as eligible for a ranking.

Obtaining ratings in "Best Law Firms" is a great accomplishment because it requires great regard from a firm's peers and clients. Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson is now able to add this distinction to their repertoire, right next to their accolades from Super Lawyers® and Martindale-Hubbell®. The firm's practice extends into a multitude of legal areas, including but certainly not limited to litigation concerning sexual assault, car accidents, product liability, ski accidents, spinal cord and back injuries, and construction accidents, among others.

To learn more about the award-winning legal practice of Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson, visit their website at eckolaw.com. For inquiries about the "Best Law Firms" selection process, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

