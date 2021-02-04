Eisenhower Health Names New President And CEO

"Marty Massiello has demonstrated extraordinary leadership during his 13 year tenure as COO at Eisenhower Health," says Michael Shannon, Chairman of the Board, Eisenhower Health. "His more than 30 years of experience in health care and extensive knowledge of the clinical services of Eisenhower Health make him singularly suited to carrying forward the strategic initiatives that will ensure Eisenhower's continued commitment to providing exceptional health care to patients in the Coachella Valley. His well established relationships with physicians and staff will ensure a smooth transition that encourages a continued focus on quality of care and clinical excellence."

Massiello has served as COO of Eisenhower Health since 2008. In this position, he has worked with Serfling on numerous initiatives for both the hospital and ambulatory clinic division. Massiello also serves as Executive Vice President and COO of Eisenhower Medical Associates. He was instrumental in the development and ongoing expansion of Eisenhower's Graduate Medical Education programs, establishing residencies in internal medicine, family medicine and emergency medicine as well as multiple fellowship programs.

Prior to his appointment as chief operating officer at Eisenhower Health, Massiello served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Loyola University Health System in Chicago. He began his career in pharmacy services, earning numerous promotions and advancements in a variety of clinical and administrative leadership roles. This includes administrative director of ancillary and distributive services for St. Francis Hospital of Evanston, vice president of physician practice services and clinical, support and outpatient services for Resurrection Healthcare and vice president of health care services for Loyola University Medical Center.

Massiello earned his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University, where he also earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy. Massiello studied with the Detroit Province of the Society of Jesus (The Jesuits) and was a candidate for a master of arts in medical ethics at Loyola University of Chicago.

Massiello and his husband, Jeff Weyant, have spent the last 31 years together in Chicago and Palm Springs.

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 463-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

