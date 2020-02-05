Eisenhower Memorial Commission Retains MWWPR to Support Opening of New Presidential Memorial in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, announced today it has been retained by the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission to provide communications support and media relations services for the opening of the new Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C. The new memorial, which will be dedicated on the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, May 8, honors the 34th American president and invites visitors to reflect on his public service and the enduring relevance of his legacy in the U.S. and internationally.

"Working with the Memorial Commission on this historically significant project is a particularly meaningful assignment for MWW," said Michelle Corrigan Rios, executive vice president and managing director of MWWPR's Washington D.C. office. "We're excited to tell the story of Dwight D. Eisenhower's extraordinary legacy and the care and artistry through which it has been memorialized."

MWWPR brings together an integrated team of experts from its media relations, issues management, and public affairs teams to amplify the work that of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission and to drive awareness of the Memorial, which is the culmination of decades of planning and hard work.

The Memorial, in monumental scale, sits in a newly created, beautifully landscaped, four-acre public park adjacent to the National Mall and across the street from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, the Memorial highlights Eisenhower from his humble childhood in America's heartland, to his decisive role as Supreme Allied Commander in World War II and his two terms as President, leading the world from a pivotal and uncertain moment in history to a time of expanding peace and prosperity.

"MWW impressed us with their passion for the project, their creativity, and their reputation in the D.C. region," said Victoria Tigwell, deputy executive director of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission. "MWW's proven track record of engaging new audiences through compelling storytelling makes them an ideal partner in carrying on the legacy of one of the great leaders of the twentieth century."

