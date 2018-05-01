EIPS began the Master in Psychology program in 2009. Within a few short years, EIPS has become one of the leading 100% on-line institutes offering Master of Arts degrees in Psychology, which lead to licensure as a psychotherapist. The asynchronous programs for Marriage and Family Therapy and Professional Clinical Counselors can be completed in just two years. Posting can be done any time during the day or night. EIPS understands the needs of students who may be working part or full time. Thus, the 100% on-line program accommodates students who otherwise would need to travel long distances, or give up their current employment.

The Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) program and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) program are both approved by the Board of Behavioral Science (BBS). The curriculum is designed to meet the educational needs for licensure in California.

The mission of the Eisner Institute for Professional Studies (EIPS) is to provide high-quality, on-line instruction in the field of psychology at the master degree level, as well as instruction for those who want to learn more about the field of psychology. EIPS is dedicated to promoting a culturally and an intellectually diverse learning environment for students who are educationally qualified and motivated to work independently.

Email: info@eisnerinstitute.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisner-institute-for-professional-studies-100-on-line-institute-has-excellent-clinical-licensure-pass-rates-with-the-board-of-behavioral-sciences-300640283.html

SOURCE Eisner Institute for Professional Studies

Related Links

http://www.eisnerinstitute.org

