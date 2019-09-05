EisnerAmper Earns 2019 "Best Of Accounting" Award For Client Service Excellence

From ClearlyRated's online survey, EisnerAmper received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of just over 80, more than three times the accounting industry average. NPS rankings are a well-established measure of client satisfaction. EisnerAmper's score, based on more than 600 client responses, translates to a rating of 4.8 out of 5. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting designation is one of the few, if not the only, national award programs that recognize service excellence for accounting firms.

"We always receive fantastic, tailored, personalized needs-based customer service," said Robert Youree of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC. This statement is indicative of the 500-plus open-ended comments received during EisnerAmper's survey process.

"We are grateful for and humbled by the outstanding client feedback about our service excellence and for the award we received," said EisnerAmper CEO, Charly Weinstein. "Client service will always be the most critical aspect to our firm's success. What our clients need and expect from us is always evolving. We work diligently for our clients, with an emphasis on employing new technologies and cultivating a strong service and hospitality culture. These results are a testament to our team and the client service values we hold across the firm. While these results and what they say about our people are great, we're always striving to improve. Feedback from this survey will help us continue on that path."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm features 180 partners and principals and 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

