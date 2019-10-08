EisnerAmper Holding National "Summit Series" Focusing On Critical Issues In Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniquely tailored to the needs of business owners, executives and high net worth individuals, the annual EisnerAmper Summit Series features nationally recognized speakers and local thought leaders who address both the short- and long-term issues that can disrupt the business ecosystem—from the small family business to the multinational enterprise. During keynote and various breakout sessions, attendees participate in an interactive learning environment covering the latest trends in capital investment, technology, staffing, mitigating risk, succession planning and more.

Nationally recognized speakers include Mitzi Perdue, a family member of the founders of both Sheraton Hotels and Perdue Farms; Jim Craig, goalie of the 1980 Olympic gold medal U.S. Hockey Team; culinary legend Tom Schaudel; and former Major League Baseball MVP Ryan Howard.

While clearly from disparate backgrounds, these speakers have something in common: achievement. And they'll share their proven techniques for leadership, teamwork and success.

The 2019 EisnerAmper Summit Series includes the following dates:

New York City , NY, Tuesday, October 29





, NY, Old Westbury , Long Island , Wednesday, November 6





, , Philadelphia, PA , Thursday, November 7





, Miami, FL , Wednesday, November 13





, Edison, NJ , Wednesday, November 13

But these Summits are far more than just an educational opportunity. Attendees will connect with their peers during an intimate, high-level networking session—allowing them to come away with valuable contacts that can help them grow their businesses and take them to the next level.

"As we continue to expand our Summit Series nationally, we're thrilled to bring top-notch speakers in front of business leaders to interactively discuss the most pressing issues facing companies today and into the future," said Michael Mattia EisnerAmper Principal-in-Charge of Marketing. "The proof really is in the pudding as attendees at past Series were able to learn about and implement innovative methods to help enhance their businesses."

Click here to learn more about the Summit Series.

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has approximately 200 partners and principals and 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EisnerAmper LLP

Related Links

http://eisneramper.com

