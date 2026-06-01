EIT Pharma Highlights New Lonafarnib Analyses at EASL Congress 2026

The phase 3 D-LIVR study is the largest clinical trial conducted to date in chronic hepatitis D and continues to generate new analyses to inform the program's path forward.

Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Leen Kawas, EIT Pharma is advancing a patient-centric approach to drug development focused on high unmet need areas and practical access to breakthrough therapies.

SEATTLE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Pharma presented new analyses from the lonafarnib development program for Chronic Hepatitis Delta (CHD) at EASL Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, held May 27–30, 2026. Due to the high unmet medical need in CHD, EIT Pharma resurrected the development of lonafarnib as the only late-stage oral option in late-stage development. The EASL presentations provide an update to the medical community on the results of the phase 3 D-LIVR program as well as an extended analysis of the D-LIVR data. The D-LIVR is the largest clinical trial conducted in CHD with over 400 clinical trial subjects enrolled in clinical trial sites across 21 countries. Lonafarnib is currently the only late-stage investigational therapy for CHD with an oral route of administration.

EIT Pharma's presentations at EASL Congress 2026 include:

Oral presentation: Lonafarnib/ritonavir and peg-interferon alfa drive histological improvement and inflammation resolution in chronic hepatitis D: results of the multicenter phase 3 D-LIVR study ; presented by Dr. Saeed Hamid during the "Viral Hepatitis B/D – New Therapies" session on Friday, May 29, at 4:00 p.m. CEST.

; presented by Dr. Saeed Hamid during the "Viral Hepatitis B/D – New Therapies" session on Friday, May 29, at 4:00 p.m. CEST. Poster presentation: Lonafarnib/ritonavir with or without peginterferon achieves rapid, durable responses in chronic hepatitis D: extended analyses from the phase 3 D-LIVR trial; presented during the "Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies" session on Wednesday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CEST.

"People living with chronic hepatitis D face a serious and progressive liver disease with limited treatment options," said Leen Kawas, Chief Executive Officer of EIT Pharma. "These new analyses from D-LIVR deepen our understanding of lonafarnib-based regimens for CHD treatment. At EIT Pharma, our focus is advancing therapies where the unmet need is high, the science is rigorous, and the potential patient impact is meaningful."

"The renewed momentum behind lonafarnib is truly exciting," said Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Stanford University and advisor to EIT Pharma on the lonafarnib program. "As the only oral option in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis D, this program represents a critical opportunity for patients with significant unmet medical needs. I'm excited to work with the experienced team at EIT to advance this potential breakthrough therapy and Interferon Lambda."

EIT Pharma was established by experienced clinical and biotechnology leaders to identify and advance overlooked or underdeveloped assets in areas of high unmet medical need. Under Dr. Kawas's leadership, the company has moved to reinitiate development of lonafarnib for CHD after prior development activity had stopped, and EIT Pharma secured the rights to the program and the capital to restart work.

Just over a year after restarting the program, EIT Pharma has worked to define a potential regulatory path forward, including engagement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, re-analysis of data from the D-LIVR study, and preparation for the commercialization of the asset. Lonafarnib for CHD has previously received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, Fast Track designation, and Orphan Drug designation.

EIT Pharma expects to continue working closely with FDA as the program advances and to provide additional data from the D-LIVR program to the medical community over the coming months.

Presentation information

Oral presentation download link: https://eitpharma.com/publication-presentations/lonafarnib-ritonavir-and-peg-interferon-alfa-drive-histological-improvement-and-inflammation-resolution-in-chronic-hdv/

Poster presentation download link: https://eitpharma.com/publication-presentations/lonafarnib-ritonavir-with-or-without-peginterferon-achieves-rapid-durable-responses-in-a-chronic-hepatitis-d/

About EIT Pharma

EIT Pharma is a biotechnology company based in Kirkland, Washington, focused on developing therapies for patients with serious viral diseases. In addition to lonafarnib for chronic hepatitis D, the company has obtained rights to lambda, which is being developed for severe acute viral respiratory tract infections.

About Lonafarnib

Lonafarnib is an oral farnesyltransferase inhibitor. In chronic hepatitis D, it is thought to exert antiviral activity by inhibiting the prenylation-dependent assembly process required for the formation of new HDV virions. As the only late-stage investigational therapy for CHD with an oral route of administration, lonafarnib is being developed as a potentially accessible option for patients living with this chronic and serious liver disease. Lonafarnib is not FDA approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D.

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SOURCE EIT Pharma