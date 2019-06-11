Eitan Group Adds Healthcare Veteran Chris Lowery to Board of Directors

NETANYA, Israel, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced the appointment of Chris Lowery to its board of directors.

Chris is a medical device and supplies industry veteran with over 25 years of healthcare experience. He is currently the President of Owens & Minor's global products business unit, which last year acquired Halyard Health's Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business for $710 million. His prior roles include Chief Operating Officer of Halyard Health, Vice President of Global Healthcare Sales and Marketing at Kimberly Clark Healthcare and Vice President and Global General Manager at Covidien.

"Eitan Group is a burgeoning leader in infusion therapy solutions, steering innovation with its advanced and intuitive systems that meet the current and future demands of healthcare providers and patients," said Chris Lowery. "The company is meeting the evolving needs of the infusion market, with a team of over 100 engineers ensuring that its flagship Sapphire infusion system, as well as the Avoset pump are easy, safe and cost effective to use. This level of innovation is what drew me to join Eitan Group at this exciting time of growth and expansion."

"Chris's broad background, ranging from his days as an officer in the U.S. Navy to his various leadership roles in large medical device companies, gives him a wide lens on the healthcare industry. His vision and guidance will be invaluable to Eitan Group as we navigate our rapid growth in the U.S.," said Roger Massengale, CEO of Eitan Group North America. "He brings the perfect balance of technical knowledge, industry experience and business savvy to Eitan Group, in addition to his proven track record of improving profitability. His counsel will be vital as we begin our direct sales to our North American customers."

Eitan Group companies Sapphire Medical, Avoset Health and Sorrel Medical offer infusion therapy solutions to meet patient and provider needs across the continuum of care. Sapphire provides its robust system to the hospital and homecare markets; Avoset Health will provide dedicated infusion solutions for the homecare market; and Sorrel Medical offers pharma partners a flexible wearable platform for the safe self-administration of new biologic drugs.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

