Eitan Group Appoints Igal Shany as CEO of Eitan Group's Q Core Medical Ltd., and Eitan Group President

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, announced the appointment of Igal Shany as the CEO of Q Core Medical Ltd. and President of Eitan Group.

Igal is a veteran of the tech world, having worked with both emerging and established companies. He navigated Saifun Semiconductors' in its IPO and its eventual merger with Spansion. It was at Saifun, where he served as CFO, that he first collaborated with Eitan Group Founder Dr. Boaz Eitan. Most recently, Igal served as the CFO of Kenshoo for seven years. He was also formerly VP Business Development at Spansion, VP Business Development and Marketing at Siemens AG Solar following its acquisition of Solel Solar Power where he served as the CFO. Overall, he has raised a half billion dollars of capital and debt and led close to a billion dollars of merger and acquisitions.

Igal is no stranger to Eitan Group's infusion business, having served on the board of directors of Q Core, the Group's original infusion business. Igal also sits on the boards of Eitan Group's other infusion companies, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. As new CEO of Q Core Medical and President of Eitan Group, Igal will be responsible for driving further expansion of the company across the care continuum with its full suite of innovative infusion products.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Eitan Group for more than 10 years and knowing Boaz Eitan for 20," said Igal. "I'm excited to take a larger role with Eitan Group in order to add my operational and business experience to a group that is bringing innovative new products to market which can improve care delivery to patients in hospitals and at home. Our focus is on serving our customers and improving patient outcomes while making the lives of healthcare professionals easier."

"We're excited that Igal will be expanding his role with Eitan Group," said Boaz Eitan, Chairman of the Board for Eitan Group. "We know the vision, creativity and work ethic that Igal brings from years of working together. His expertise in business development and marketing experience has guided companies through to rapid expansion. With our growth in North America and Europe, his experience will be invaluable to establishing Eitan Group's position as a leader in the infusion industry."

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

