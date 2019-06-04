Eitan Group Opens New Office in Southern California, Embraces Burgeoning Local MedTech Community

NETANYA, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced the opening of a new office in Southern California. The new US Headquarters will be based in Aliso Viejo and will be led by Eitan Group North America CEO, Roger Massengale, to support purchasing, training and service-related needs.

"As we begin to jumpstart our U.S. operations, we felt it was crucial to establish ourselves in the fastest growing MedTech community in the U.S.," said Roger Massengale, CEO of Eitan Group North America. "Eitan Group is the leader of innovation within the infusion market and is home to over 100 engineers who ensure that our advanced and intuitive systems, the flagship Sapphire infusion system, functions at a high level. We are excited to add local medtech talent to our ranks as we continue to innovate in our ongoing quest to provide world-class infusion therapy solutions."

Southern California provides the highest level of employment to MedTech professionals according to U.S. Dept. of Commerce data. Including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, the area employs over 33,000 people, outpacing other MedTech hotbeds such as New York, Northern California, Minneapolis, and Boston.

Eitan Group companies Q Core Medical, Avoset Health and Sorrel Medical offer infusion therapy solutions to meet patient and provider needs in a variety of settings. Q Core provides its robust Sapphire system to the hospital and homecare markets; Sorrel Medical offers pharma partners a flexible wearable platform for new biologic drugs; Avoset Health will provide dedicated connected infusion solutions for the homecare market.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

Eitan Group Contact:

Roger Massengale

CEO Eitan Group North America

877-541-9944

CustomerserviceNA@eitangroup.com

Media Relations Contact:

Mordy Derovan

Finn Partners

929-222-8012

mordy.derovan@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Eitan Group