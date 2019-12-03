Eitan Group to Launch New Preventative Maintenance Servicing Solution at 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global innovation leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced that the company will launch its new preventative maintenance servicing tool at the 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition. Eitan Group will offer demonstrations of the new service, built for its flagship Sapphire infusion devices.

The company's new preventative maintenance servicing tool, "FasTestPM (preventative maintenance)," is designed to help customers maximize their investment and simplify their compliance management processes thanks to an immediate downloadable manufacturer certificate. FasTestPM will replace Eitan Group's previous maintenance kit and will conduct full maintenance testing, including occlusion detection, air detection and pump accuracy checks.

"Innovation is a core value at Eitan Group. We continuously invest in all aspects of our infusion systems to meet evolving market needs," said Roger Massengale, CEO of Eitan Group North America. "Our advanced line of infusion pumps and new preventative maintenance servicing kit are designed to give end-users reduced operating and maintenance costs."

Eitan Group's flagship Sapphire infusion pump is reliable and easy to use, with an advanced, highly intuitive touchscreen user interface. Sapphire devices are geared for both hospital and homecare settings due to their small bedside footprint and extended battery capacity. Sapphire is designed to bring maximum flexibility to users, allowing caregivers to spend more time with patients.

Eitan Group will be demonstrating its premier Sapphire infusion pumps with its innovative service solution at the 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas, December 8-12, at booth 512.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

