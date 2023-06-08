Eitan Medical Completes Transition of Wearable Injectors Business

Eitan Medical is set to transform post-acute care with renewed focus on its infusion therapy portfolio

NETANYA, Israel, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, is pleased to announce the successful completion of sale and transition of its wearable injectors business to LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems. The strategic acquisition marks a milestone for both organizations and sets the stage for further advancements in the field of patient-centric drug delivery systems.

The wearable injectors business, designed and developed by Eitan Medical, provides an innovative solution for the subcutaneous delivery of large molecule drugs. These connected, pre-filled and pre-loaded wearable devices enable patients living with chronic and high burden conditions to self-administer medication safely and efficiently without interrupting their daily lives. Recognizing the potential of the wearable injectors business and its impact on patient care, LTS has acquired the business to leverage its expertise and resources to further enhance and expand this innovative technology.

"The decision to divest the wearable injectors business aligns with Eitan Medical's strategic focus on its core infusion therapy portfolio, streamlining its operations, concentrating resources, and further strengthening its position as a leader in advanced and connected infusion therapy solutions," said Shaul Eitan, incoming CEO of Eitan Medical. "This strategic move will enable us to further enhance our product offerings, accelerate innovation, and deliver exceptional value to healthcare professionals and patients. We are excited to launch our connected infusion solutions over the coming months which aim to innovate and redefine infusion care as we know it today. In April we launched our first connected ambulatory infusion pump, the Avoset Infusion Platform, that will transform the way patients receive treatment in post-acute care, and more connected solutions are set to follow soon."

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting points, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

Eitan Medical's product lines* include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems focusing on the post-acute market.

https://eitanmedical.com/

About LTS

LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches (MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

LTS Home (ltslohmann.com)

