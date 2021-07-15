Eitan Medical Opens German Head Office, Expands European Presence to Support Growing Customer Base

NETANYA, Israel, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions across the care continuum, announced today the opening of a new office for the DACH region located in Germany to service its expanding customer base. The new offices will be led by Dr. Richard Fischer, Regional VP Sales and Marketing DACH, and industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the fields of medical devices and digital therapeutics, both in Europe and the US.

"We are delighted to launch our new office in Germany, and to start engaging local talent to help better service our regional clients," said Dr. Richard Fischer, Eitan Medical's Regional VP of Sales and Marketing DACH. "By establishing this new office, we are perfectly situated to support our European customers and local distributors, while also introducing our proven solutions to new markets. Our team is eager to provide the highest standard of service and support to our ever-growing customer base and is committed to quickly addressing all infusion and drug delivery needs."

Eitan Medical's Sapphire™ infusion system is EU MDR certified and serves clinicians in hospitals and home care environments across Europe. The pump is designed to deliver a wide range of therapies for varied clinical use cases. It includes a full color touch screen for intuitive and fast operation, built in safety mechanisms to enhance patient safety, and advanced technology that helps minimize dosage errors. Additionally, the newly upgraded Sapphire system offers a fleet configuration management tool, newly developed administration sets, preset programs, and the FasTest PM preventative maintenance solution, designed for fast and efficient on-site fleet management.

With the establishment of Eitan Medical Germany GmbH and the opening of its head office for the DACH region, Eitan Medical will be well-positioned to support its customers and collaborate even more closely with its existing local partners.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond - delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings and Avoset™, connected infusion systems for the home care market.

For more information, visit: https://eitanmedical.com.

Note: Q Core Medical Ltd. is legal manufacturer of the Sapphire™ infusion pump and the Avoset™ devices (under development). Eitan Medical, Sapphire, and Avoset are trademarks or registered trademarks of Eitan Medical.

