Eivind N. Dueland joins Amber Infrastructure

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Infrastructure (Amber), a subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt), has announced that it will expand its Public-Private Partnership (P3) infrastructure team with the addition of Eivind N. Dueland. Mr. Dueland has joined Amber as Regional Senior Vice President of Development and will focus on accelerating the company's interests in social P3 projects in the U.S.

Mr. Dueland brings more than ten years of experience in infrastructure investment and project development in North American and Europe from P3 transactions totaling more than $18 billion.

Before joining Amber, Mr. Dueland's firm, Endeavor Infrastructure, LLC, advised companies and investors in the infrastructure and P3 markets in North America. Previously Mr. Dueland held leading roles with Skanska, where he managed P3 transactions in the U.S. and Scandinavia.

"We are pleased to bring someone of Eivind's caliber on our team," said Rodney Moss, National Senior Vice President of Amber. "Amber is a global leader as an infrastructure fund manager and P3 developer, and Eivind's track record and experience will greatly enhance our U.S. infrastructure strategy."

Hunt and Amber are leaders in the global infrastructure and real estate sectors. Together, they have delivered and continue to manage over 200 infrastructure projects globally, including the currently ongoing $6 billion Thames Tideway project in London and the Travis County Courthouse project in Austin, Texas.

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

Amber Infrastructure (Amber) is a specialist international investment manager, focused on investment origination, asset management and fund management. With over $10 billion of assets managed, Amber invests in eight countries internationally across six funds and a number of managed accounts. Amber's core business focuses on sourcing, developing, advising, investing in and managing infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors that support the lives of people, homes and businesses internationally. Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America and Australia and employs approximately 125 infrastructure professionals. Learn more at www.amberinfrastructure.com

