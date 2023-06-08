Eiyan Lens: Committed to Providing PFAS-FREE Contact Lenses, Offering Uncompromised Eye Health & Free Trial Program

Eiyan Lens

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiyan Lens, a leading provider of premium contact lenses, is pleased to assure the public that all Eiyan contact lenses are completely free from PFAS, ensuring the highest quality and safety for its customers.

Eiyan lenses are FDA-approved, PFAS-free silicone hydrogel contact lenses that cost 58% less than brand names. Visit eiyanlens.com for more info.
With recent eye-opening reports about contact lenses from well-known brands containing high levels of organic fluorine, a marker for "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, Eiyan Lens assures the public that their lenses are PFAS-free. Eiyan lenses are made of high-quality silicone hydrogel, featuring a water content of 47% and an impressive oxygen permeability of 175 Dk/t. This unique combination ensures exceptional comfort, extended wearability, and optimal eye health.

Aside from safety, Eiyan Lens also prides itself on making premium quality lenses affordable to everyone. Eiyan Lens is thrilled to offer a free 3-month supply for customers who sign up for a quarterly subscription. This exclusive opportunity allows individuals to experience the exceptional quality and benefits of Eiyan lenses firsthand without any upfront cost. The free trial program is a testament to the brand's confidence in the superiority of their products and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We have the utmost confidence in our products," said Michael Perl, CEO of Eiyan Lens. "Our brand is a game-changer in the contact lens industry, offering PFAS-free contact lenses that prioritize both health and affordability. Everyone deserves access to high-quality contact lenses without compromising their well-being. With our free trial program, we invite customers to experience the Eiyan difference firsthand."

For more information about Eiyan Lens and to order a free 3-month supply, visit eiyanlens.com or contact [email protected].

About Eiyan Lens
Eiyan Lens is a New York City-based company offering FDA-approved, PFAS-free premium monthly silicone hydrogel contact lenses at affordable prices. Customers can enjoy free shipping and returns, further enhancing their shopping experience. With a commitment to customer convenience, Eiyan Lens offers a complimentary online vision test for those who need to renew their prescription. Eiyan lenses are manufactured by Visco Vision, one of the world's largest contact lens manufacturers in the world, with 20+ years of experience bringing safe, comfortable, quality lenses to consumers everywhere. For more information, visit eiyanlens.com.

