EIZO Unveils 30.9-inch, 12 Megapixel Color Monitor for Multi-Modality Medical Applications
Nov 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EIZO Inc. announced today the release of the RadiForce RX1270, a 30.9-inch, super-high-resolution 12-megapixel color monitor ideal for multi-modality medical applications.
The monitor was developed in response to the persisting need for radiologists to read and interpret a wide variety of medical image types to better diagnose and assess medical conditions in patients. To achieve this, while keeping the radiologists' comfort in mind, EIZO's RadiForce RX1270 12 megapixel monitor harmoniously combines both performance and ease-of-use.
The RX1270 is EIZO's highest resolution monitor at 12-megapixels (horizontal 4200 x vertical 2800 pixels). The resolution is approximately 1.3 times larger compared to EIZO's former highest 8-megapixel (horizontal 4096 x vertical 2160 pixels) monitor. This allows an even wider range of medical images to be viewed at once, including high volume images displayed in full, for increased reading efficiency. Consistent with EIZO's line of multi-modality monitors, the RX1270 automatically distinguishes between monochrome and color, ensuring faithfully reproduced images for any modality.
The stark contrast of the low-light in reading rooms and a bright screen are often a cause of eye fatigue. To combat this, the RX1270 features a built-in comfort light that gently illuminates the wall behind the monitor without interfering with the visibility of the image. An adjustable spotlight is also attached to make reading documents easier.
To facilitate more efficient diagnostic image viewing, EIZO's unique Work-and-Flow functions are also included with the RX1270. The Point-and-Focus function allows users to highlight specific areas of the screen for deeper interpretation. The Hide-and-Seek function allows a secondary input to be displayed in the corner of the screen for quick referencing without needing an additional monitor. The Switch-and-Go function allows two PCs to be controlled with a single mouse and keyboard via a simple mouseover movement.
EIZO will be demonstrating the RadiForce RX1270 at Booth 6720 in North Hall B at the 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 from December 1 - 5 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, USA.
Availability
The RadiForce RX1270 will begin shipping from March 2020.
About EIZO
EIZO Inc., which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting, and other services to help customers in business, graphics, gaming, medicine, maritime, and other fields work more comfortably, efficiently, and creatively. For more information, please visit www.eizo.com.
EIZO, the EIZO Logo, RadiForce, and RadiCS are registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation in Japan and other countries.
SOURCE EIZO
Share this article