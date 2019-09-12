E&J Brandy Partners with COOGI to Amplify Remastered Look

"Just like E&J, COOGI has never been afraid of standing out," said Britt West, Vice President and General Manager at E. & J. Gallo. "We're thrilled to come together to bring fans a unique experience curated by two names that they've known and loved for generations."

This year COOGI is celebrating 50 years of innovation and inclusion in the fashion industry with its vibrant colors, unique patterns and iconic celebrity sightings. Committed to staying true to its heritage and the elements iconic to the brand, COOGI continues to reimagine its look to remain current and modern, similar to E&J Brandy, which recently unveiled sleek new packaging for each of its expressions.

"By combining our renowned pattern and woven technique with E&J VSOP Grand Blue's signature palette, the remastered collection of co-branded merchandise pays respect to each of our brands' roots in a contemporary way," said Willie Escobar, Chief Creative Director, COOGI. "It's exciting to collaborate with a brand that has also embraced tradition while continuing to innovate."

Now through December 31, 2019, E&J fans can enter for a chance to win limited edition E&J Brandy x COOGI merchandise, such as bottle sweaters, basketball jerseys, fanny packs, hoodies, headphones, and more. In order to be eligible for participation in the E&J x COOGI Sweepstakes, participants must understand and agree to the Official Rules and be 21 years or older.

Brandy, Alcohol 40% by Volume (80 proof), ©2019 E&J Distillers, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

About E&J Brandy

E&J Brandy has been favored for its taste and authentic style since 1975. With a smooth taste for sipping or mixing, E&J Brandy is the perfect complement for any occasion, and it is made the old-fashioned way - real and authentic.

Whether straight-up or mixed into a favorite cocktail, E&J Brandy is revered by fans who are real in all that they do. Its tradition in brandy dates back to 1938, when it introduced its first distilled spirit from wine grapes under the "Cream of California" label. In 1975, a modern legend was born when E&J VS was created, and the portfolio has since grown to include E&J VSOP Grand Blue, XO, Vanilla, Apple, and Peach.

About COOGI

Coogi was founded in 1969 in Toorak, Australia. Recognized for its rich history worldwide, COOGI is an iconic brand known for its bold designs, luxury knits colorful palette. The U.S. adopted the kaleidoscopic-patterned sweaters made famous by artists in the 1990's and was honored by being inducted into the Collection of the Smithsonian Coopper-Hewitt, National Design Museum for its knitted technique. Later collaborations included Burton Snowboards, Rag & Bone, Android Homme and Puma. Continuing to pay homage to its heritage with textured knitwear and quality craftsmanship, COOGI stays true to is Australian roots.

SOURCE E&J Brandy