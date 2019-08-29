E&J Brandy Remasters Its Look With New Packaging

"We're excited to bring our crisp, new look to the classic smooth taste that people know to be E&J Brandy," said Britt West, Vice President General Manager at E&J Gallo. "You don't run the game by standing still, so we're proud to evolve alongside E&J fans, who are also constantly growing and adapting to elevate every aspect of their lives."

The new label conveys the brand's energy with an iconic sunburst illustration over a premium metallic paper, and features vibrant colors and an ink-embossed E&J logo. With the E&J crest proudly displayed on the cap, the new bottle's elongated shoulders and curved base gives the new design a more premium look.

Since 1975, E&J Brandy has been raising the bar on brandy with fresh new flavors and exclusive collaborations. Inspired by the E&J crest and elevated to match its level of craft, E&J's new sleek design pays respect to its past, while looking to its future.

Brandy, Alcohol 40% by Volume (80 proof), ©2019 E&J Distillers, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

About E&J Brandy

E&J Brandy has been favored for its taste and authentic style since 1975. With a smooth taste for sipping or mixing, E&J Brandy is the perfect complement for any occasion, and it is made the old-fashioned way - real and authentic.

Whether straight-up or mixed into a favorite cocktail, E&J Brandy is revered by fans who are real in all that they do. Its tradition in brandy dates back to 1938, when it introduced its first distilled spirit from wine grapes under the "Cream of California" label. In 1975, a modern legend was born when E&J VS was created, and the portfolio has since grown to include E&J VSOP, XO, Vanilla, Apple, and Peach.

SOURCE E&J Brandy