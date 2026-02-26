E.J. WARD INC. APPOINTS NEW CTO AND CFO TO DRIVE GROWTH AND INNOVATION, ENHANCING MARKET PRESENCE AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E.J. Ward, Inc., the pioneer and leader in automated fuel management and fleet telematics solutions, announced the appointment of two key executive leaders: Adam Shaible as Chief Technology Officer and Chase McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic hires come as the company accelerates its mission to modernize fleet operations through AI-driven insights, EV infrastructure integration, and sustainable fleet management.

Following a milestone investment from TPA Investment Partners in 2025, E.J. Ward is entering a phase of rapid-scaling and technical evolution. The new appointments reinforce the company's commitment to remaining at the forefront of energy transition for government and commercial fleets.

Visionary Leadership for a New Horizon

CTO, Adam Shaible leads Ward's Engineering and Product Development teams. With extensive high-profile experience in high-tech industry, Adam will oversee the advancement Ward's new SaaS platform "SimplyFuel", and the integration of next-generation hardware including IOT Fuel Control Terminals and other fleet management hardware with our world-class third-party partners.

"Joining Ward at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity," said Adam. "Our goal is to transform fuel management from a cost-center into a strategic data asset, enabling our customers to optimize every drop of energy—whether it's petroleum or kilowatt-hours."

CFO, Chase McLaughlin brings a wealth of experience of leadership roles in multiple private equity-backed energy companies. Chase is responsible for the company's financial strategy, ensuring the capital and operational efficiency necessary to drive Ward's aggressive market expansion and future acquisitions.

The leadership expansion arrives as Ward continues to build on the 50-plus year legacy of founder, Eddie J. Ward. Under the direction of President and CEO Markay Ward, and COO Robert Kettyle, Ward continues evolving from a fuel-tracking specialist into a comprehensive fleet sustainability partner.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam and Chase to the Ward family," said Markay, "Their combined expertise is instrumental as we scale operations and provide our clients with the technology-driven leadership they need to navigate the complexities of modern fleet management and the transition to electric vehicles."

About E.J. Ward, Inc.

Founded in 1974, E.J. Ward provides mission-critical solutions for some of the world's largest and most complex fleets, offering an integrated suite of hardware and SaaS platforms encompassing fuel management, tank level gauging, EV charging infrastructure, GPS and telematics. Learn more: www.ejward.com.

