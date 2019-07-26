ej4 Celebrates Third Annual Christmas in July Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ej4, a leading provider in online video training solutions, has completed its third annual Christmas in July fundraiser. In 2019, they chose to support Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based charity whose goal is to eliminate hunger in the Greater St. Louis area.

Throughout the month of July, ej4 employees challenged themselves to raise money and collect wishlist items for Operation Food Search. Through the combined efforts of their St. Louis and Kansas City offices, ej4 raised over $5,000 in monetary donations along with individual wishlist items to donate. This translates to over $105,000 worth of food and services to the community, as every dollar they earn is worth $21. Each month, Operation Food Search distributes more than 3 million dollars worth of food and necessities to 330 community partners in Greater St. Louis. This feeds over 200,000 people a month, about a third of whom are children.

"Many charities experience a dry spell of giving during the summer months," says Ryan Eudy, Chief Executive Officer at ej4. "We encourage other local businesses to embrace a giving spirit outside of the holiday season, especially to support local charities that address real needs right here in St. Louis."

ej4 traditionally buys lunch for all employees every other week, but as a group decided to forego this for the month of July and put the money towards a donation to Operation Food Search. Team members came up with many creative ideas to raise money, including selling homemade cactus arrangements, an espresso bar, a "punch out hunger" daily prize raffle, baked goods, and more. A team of ej4 employees plan to deliver the donations to Operation Food Search in the final week of July.

"Operation Food Search's mission directly addresses inequalities in St. Louis. Many of the organizations they partner with help bring food to people who live in food deserts," says Kathy Irish, Vice President of Operations at ej4. "We truly support their mission and hope that our contributions can help them achieve their goals."

For more information about Operation Food Search, visit: https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/

For more information about ej4, visit www.ej4.com or call (314) 878-6700.

About ej4

Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in eLearning. Our unique style of microlearning videos combines traditional instructional design with adult learning theories, delivered via contemporary video design methods. Our modern learning management system is simple, intuitive and mobile so employees have the freedom to learn anywhere, anytime. Find out more information about how ej4 delivers 'Everything but Ordinary' training solutions at https://www.ej4.com.

