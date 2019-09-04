EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu

NEW YORK and ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EJF Capital LLC ("EJF"), a global alternative asset management firm focused on regulatory event driven themes across the financial and real estate sectors, today announced that Kudu Investment Management, LLC ("Kudu"), a New York-based independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers worldwide, has made a strategic minority investment in EJF. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment by Kudu, a firm with a passive, patient capital model, will not impact the day-to-day operations of EJF, and the firm's investment and decision-making processes will remain the same. EJF intends to use the proceeds as strategic growth capital to invest in its existing and future funds and securitization vehicles.

"Kudu has significant experience investing in specialized investment managers and we welcome them as a long-term strategic partner," said EJF co-founders Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson. "This investment provides EJF with permanent capital that will strengthen our business and bolster our ability to build and scale our global platform over time."

"We are thrilled to support EJF, a firm distinguished by its talented team led by Manny and Neal, creative investment approach and strong track record of performance," said Rob Jakacki, Kudu's CEO. "Our investment will help EJF expand its global investment offerings and we look forward to a long-term relationship."

EJF also announced that Neal Wilson, co-founder and chief operating officer, has been named the firm's co-chief executive officer alongside Mr. Friedman.

"Neal and I launched EJF 14 years ago with the goal of creating a collaborative and collegial environment with a client-first approach. It gives me great pleasure that Neal is joining me as co-CEO. He is a true partner, visionary investor and natural leader. I am excited to work alongside Neal for years to come," Mr. Friedman said.

In addition to EJF, Kudu's valued partners include alternatives platform TIG Advisors; real assets investor Versus Capital; European alternative credit specialist Fair Oaks Capital; property fund manager Savanna; and wealth managers B|O|S and First Long Island Investors. These firms collectively manage approximately $30 billion in AUM for institutional and individual investors worldwide.

Barclays Capital Inc. served as financial advisor and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to EJF. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal advisor to Kudu.

About EJF Capital

EJF is a global institutional alternative asset management firm focused on regulatory event-driven investing within financials and real estate. EJF is headquartered outside of Washington D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai; the firm manages approximately $7.6 billion (as of June 30, 2019) in assets across hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and separately managed accounts, in addition to approximately $3 billion in structured products. EJF's approach combines investment expertise across the capital structure with a corporate finance focus to unearth creative investment solutions.

About Kudu Investment Management

Kudu is an independent firm specializing in providing permanent capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to asset and wealth managers. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partner White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM). For more information, please visit Kudu's website.

