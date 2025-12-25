eJoule Inc Participates in Silicon Dragon CES 2026

eJoule raising Series D for production capacity of high performance single crystal Cathode Active Material (CAM) for Electric and Aerial Autonomous Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eJoule Inc, a California company, to present at the Silicon Dragon CES 2026 9th annual look at Top Tech Trends from Silicon Valley to Asia Tech Innovators in EVs, AVs, and Supply Chain.

eJoule Inc will discuss how it improved and simplified the synthesis and production of Lithium-Ion cathode active material (CAM), the most expensive material input to producing Lithium-Ion Batteries and the component that determines the possible maximum energy capacity. eJoule's CAM meets the world class specifications and performance standards required by the supply chains for Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Aerial Systems, and other application. eJoule's scale up efforts target CAM for these markets and eJoule is currently raising Series D to expand plant capacity.

At the core of eJoule's production innovation is its patent (38 issued / 44 pending) and trade secret protected DCP®, Dynamic Crystallization® Process, a closed loop, modular, and scalable synthesis method that converts liquid droplets of engineered chemical solutions directly into cathode powder in one thermal step. Each droplet contains the full metal salt and dopant profile, ensuring uniform incorporation and eliminating variability from co-precipitation or multi-stage calcination routes.

"Our proprietary process eliminates the need for traditional precursors by producing single crystal cathode particles directly from solution phase droplets. This allows precise control over dopant composition and coating, which is critical for high performance lithium-ion cathode material," said Liang Chen, Ph.D., CEO of eJoule Inc.

eJoule has plans for building CAM production plants scaled from 1 to 40 GWh (up to 50,000MT capacity). The plants are built out in sections with a scalable plant architecture more akin to a semiconductor plant. Because of the modularity of the process, low water usage, and control of waste streams, this plant can be built in any suitable location. eJoule achieves the lowest carbon foot print. Under the same production capacity, an eJoule plant at half the cost uses about half the parcel area of the traditional process. The eJoule precursor-CAM free process does not produce waste water and overall water consumption in an eJoule plant is much lower than that of the traditional process. eJoule does not produce difficult-to-handle sulfate waste as does the conventional process.

About eJoule Inc: Based in Fremont, California, eJoule Inc develops advanced production technology for lithium-ion cathode and solid-state electrolyte materials using a proprietary precursor-free DCP®, (DCP Dynamic Crystallization®) Process solution-to-powder direct thermal synthesis method. The company's platform enables tunable, high-purity materials with scalable manufacturing potential from R&D to full-scale production.

