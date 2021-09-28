EJT Holdings Announces Bridgestone and Starbucks Portfolio Additions, along with Growth Capital Plans for Restaurant Brands

Mr. Tubis commented, "Our strategy of partnering with world class brands and innovative restaurant concepts (with a focus on off-premise ordering) is core to our thesis - the consumer will continue to seek out necessity based retail, along with the most convenient access to food and beverage options."

These Bridgestone assets are strategically located along Dixie Highway in dense retail nodes neighboring Walmart and McDonalds, along with many other national retailers. EJT Holdings is very bullish on the location of these assets and is thrilled to add Bridgestone, the world's largest tire company, to their roster of world class tenant partners. The growth of the corridor south from Louisville has been a successful focus for EJT Holdings, as they have already partnered with Dollar General in Shepherdsville, KY.

EJT Holdings and OrderSolutions continues to seek world class brands and fast growing restaurant concept investments across the USA. Mr. Tubis further announced, "If your off-premise focused restaurant group requires growth capital for real estate acquisitions and has more than 25 current corporate owned locations please reach out to discuss your growth plans."

