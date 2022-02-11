EJW Distributors-Maryland's Auto Detail Superstore

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Maryland's first and only Auto Detail Superstore with their refreshed website offering an opportunity for customers to shop online! EJW Distributors is Maryland's go-to distributor for high-quality, commercial, industrial strength chemical supplies. We are an open showroom distributor of many top brands of professional auto detailing chemicals, equipment, and accessories for both business and personal use. Whether you are an experienced auto-detailer looking for a new supplier, or you are looking for guidance on keeping your personal ride looking fly, EJW Distributors is your go-to source. We are a local provider with a wide selection of products including KochChemie, Rupes, 3D High Definition Car Car, Griot's Garage, CARPRO, PRO Car Beauty, Gyeon, and more!

Our open showcase allows customers to check out all our products, accessories, and equipment while gaining professional knowledge from our team. You will never leave with a product or equipment you don't know how to use! At EJW's we not only guarantee customer satisfaction, but we also strive to provide friendly, efficient, knowledgeable service every time. Our goal is to ensure our customers are 100% comfortable and prepared to use each and every product we sell properly. If you are shopping online, don't fret! Our online video tutorials and customer support is there to help you when questions arise. At EJW Distributors, we make sure you have the tools and skills necessary to yield the results you want!

Experience the difference yourself by shopping at Maryland's Auto Detail Superstore. Locally owned and operated, we only carry the best top-of-the-line auto detailing products, accessories, and equipment. Our highly-trained staff is available 6 days a week for product and equipment support. With fast and effective service, you can get that professional shine every time. Shop local and gain the confidence you need with EJW Distributors. Visit our showroom or shop online today to experience the magic of Maryland's first and only Auto Detail Superstore!

About EJW Distributors:

EJW Distributors was founded in 2010 in Baltimore. We provide a variety of professional auto detailing chemicals, equipment, and accessories for both business and personal use. EJW is a local, family-owned, and operated, Christian business dedicated to serving the needs of our community through our services. With our top-of-the-line products and out-of-this-world customer service, EJW Distributors is here to help customers achieve a professional-grade detailing experience. You don't have to be a professional to achieve the looks of a professional detail. With free customer support, even a beginner can detail like the pros. Learn more at www.ejwdist.com.

Contact:

Erika Washington

410-944-5800

[email protected]

SOURCE EJW Distributors