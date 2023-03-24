EK Boosts Gaming Experiences and Partnerships at PAX EAST 2023

Showcasing the latest product and partner innovations, releases, and liquid-cooled PCs

BOSTON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EK®, the leading manufacturer of premium-grade liquid cooling solutions, will be present at the PAX EAST 2023 event in Boston, March 23-26, at Booth #16055. The EK team, along with EK's partners – TeamGroup, BeQuiet!, MountainGG, and AMD will present their powerful portfolio of premium pre-built liquid-cooled gaming PCs, custom loop components, AIOs, professional workstations and other innovative solutions that are changing the current gaming landscape.

"We are truly excited to be back at PAX East, highlighting our portfolio of products, as well as our partners' products at the exhibition," said Kat Silberstein, CEO of Americas at EKWB. "We enjoy working with the best in the industry, and through these partnerships and solutions we continue to evolve and level up gaming experiences across the market."

EK's booth will feature three gaming corners where the visitors can test their skill levels on liquid-cooled gaming PCs, get a chance to play some killer not-yet-released titles, and experience the performance and aesthetical edge provided on our liquid-cooled PCs. There will also be exciting online and on-site giveaways which will feature the latest hardware, merchandise, and discount coupons. There will also be partner-exclusive deals, and a sneak peek of the highly coveted white AIO as well.

Aside from the brands mentioned above, EK's Fluid Gaming PCs will also power the booths of their partners: Brace Yourself Gaming, Ironwood Studios, and Yacht Club Games.

