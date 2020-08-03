EKA and FreightWaves Announce Channel Partner Collaboration to Deliver Most Current Freight Data and Insights to Supply Chain Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, dFEMX™, and cloud-based end-to-end supply chain Omni-TMS™ platform for carriers, brokers and shippers announced today a strategic channel partner collaboration with FreightWaves. The strategic collaboration will offer SONAR data visualization tools for brokers, carriers, and shippers with forward-looking analytics on freight movements including rates, volumes, and market dynamics.

"EKA is excited to work with FreightWaves, the global leader for freight market analytics and forecasts. We are seeking to offer a seamless user experience where EKA users can simultaneously access SONAR products through EKA Omni-TMS™ platform and use it seamlessly to make pricing decisions. The goal is to increase EKA customer productivity and improve profitable decision making," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

"Also, EKA smart pricing value-added tools will enable it to ingest SONAR actionable intelligence and blend it with unique customer data to deliver targeted and improved pricing decisions for each specific use case to each EKA broker, carrier and shipper customer," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA Solutions, Inc.

"Software and technology are accelerating the pace of innovation in the supply chain business and, among other things, delivering innovative capabilities to improve management of operations and eliminate uncertainty and doubt about market pricing and direction," stated Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves. "We're excited to work closely with the experienced and talented supply chain leadership team at EKA Solutions, Inc., that understand freight price volatility, freight price risk and potential solutions to manage logistics price movement. The seamless integration of innovative SONAR actionable intelligence solutions with the price management solutions embedded in EKA Omni-TMS™ platform will accelerate the delivery of transformative price transparency solutions to meet the industry's current and emerging needs," added Fuller

FreightWaves is the leading FreightIntel provider, offering current digital intelligence and context to the freight community on a central platform. FreightWaves' SaaS product, SONAR, is the leading freight market analytics tool and dashboard, aggregating billions of data points from hundreds of sources to provide the fastest data in the transportation and logistics sector. The platform is mode agnostic and has time-series and geo-based data from all modes of freight, including truck, rail, ocean, air, and warehouse. FreightWaves.com, the company's news site, is the leading provider of news and commentary for the space, serving up over 2.5M pageviews a month and over 13B monthly impressions. FreightWaves TV is the first daily streaming TV network dedicated to news and content related to the freight and logistics industry with more than 25,000 daily viewers.

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TM™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

Arune Singh

[email protected]

