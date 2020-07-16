EKA and Transflo® Announce Strategic Collaboration to Digitize Transportation Document Workflows between Shippers and Carriers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, dFEMX®, and cloud-based end-to-end supply chain Omni-TMSTM platform for SMB carriers, brokers and shippers announced today a significant expansion of its strategic collaboration with Transflo®. The strategic collaboration will deliver transformational end-to-end digital and automated transportation document workflows solutions between shippers and carriers.

"While EKA's new investments are focused on implementing AI, machine learning and other technological solutions to transform the supply chain, EKA is also, focused on delivering six figure savings to its customers by digitizing document workflows across the transportation chain," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

"EKA is excited to continue to strategically partner with Transflo®, the leader in digitizing transportation workflows, to deliver smart electronic documents solutions, like electronic bill of lading (eBOL), that results in reduced physical contact, fewer labor hours, higher document accuracy, improved cashflows to its customers, all with high level of safety, searchability and security. Digitizing BOL is just one important step of going contactless," added Singh.

"Innovation across the transportation chain is accelerating and most of it comes from software and technology," stated Frank Adelman, President and CEO of Transflo®. "We're excited to work closely with the experienced and talented supply chain leadership team at EKA Solutions, Inc., to accelerate the delivery of innovative end-to-end digital and automated document and mobility solutions, including our new digital and automated eBOL solution, that are seamlessly integrated with EKA Omni-TMSTM platform to meet the industry's current and emerging needs," added Adelman.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its digital platform, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and over 1.6 million commercial vehicle drivers. The company's mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize over 500 million shipping documents each year, representing more than $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace of innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com .

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMSTM for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMSTM is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMSTM enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

