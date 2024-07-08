EKA Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Enhance Freight Management Services

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc., the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS®, announced today that it will be using Google Cloud to enhance its freight management services.

Consistent with its vision to deliver hyper automation and the next level of customer experience and performance to carriers, brokers, and shippers, EKA will transition in Q3 2024 to using Google Cloud's data, AI, and security solutions, including Vertex AI, Cloud Run, CloudSQL, and more, to develop and operate its SaaS Freight Management Software Services.

"EKA is excited to develop and operate the Omni-TMS® freight management platform using Google Cloud, which offers best-in-class workflow automation, natural language data search and inference capabilities," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "Leveraging Google Cloud's infrastructure, gen AI, and multi-layered security solutions will help EKA deliver the highest customer productivity and next level of customer performance and security to its customers."

EKA Solutions, Inc. provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers that deliver related services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for – virtually – everyone. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling hyper automation and the next level of customer and partner experience.

