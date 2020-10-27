Eka announces supply chain solutions for commodities and raw materials

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the #1 cloud platform for commodity management, announced solutions to digitalize supply chain for commodity and raw material businesses. Purpose-built for direct materials businesses, Eka's integrated solutions for upstream supply chainlets businesses across asset classes automate logistics, improve utilization of assets and gain real-time visibility into material movement, inventory, and quality.

Eka's solutions leverages IoT, AI/ML and 3D modeling to deliver an integrated view across the commodities lifecycle. These solutions for raw materials deliver precision modeling tools providing deeper visibility into what's happening on the ground. The granular view of equipment and goods allows businesses to dynamically adjust operations, manage quality more flexibly, and simulate task planning to facilitate faster decision making.

Bill Thompson, Emerald Grain stated, "With Eka's CSM grain stock management system we were able to efficiently manage our grain harvest, paying 98% of farmers within 24 hours of delivery. We also have end-to-end visibility of our supply chain operations. Eka's systems enable us to pivot our operations to take advantage of harvest changes – this is a real competitive edge."

With a deep understanding of the raw materials supply chain, Eka delivers solutions that help commodities markets improve operations, manage quality and deploy cutting edge technologies to manage goods with more insight and intelligence.

Manav Garg, CEO and Founder Eka Software Solutions said, "Eka's rich experience in commodity management lends itself to our supply chain solutions that incorporate the delicate nuances of handling, storing, trading and transporting different commodities and raw materials. Our goal is to provide tangible business value from our customers' digital accelerations and to ensure we continue to offer best-in-class, integrated supply chain solutions to our customers."

Eka's flexible solutions let businesses stay ahead of disruptions by quickly adapting to changing needs, offering a solution today for the challenges of tomorrow.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing cloud driven solutions for Trading & Risk, Supply Chain Management and Financial Services driven by Cloud, Blockchain, Machine Learning and Analytics. The company's best-of-breed solutions serve the entire trading value chain across agriculture, energy, metals and mining and manufacturing markets. Read more about Eka at www.eka1.com.

SOURCE Eka Software Solutions