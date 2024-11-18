EKA Delivers Embedded Technology Solutions to Stop Cargo Theft

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc., the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS ™ , announced today that it will collaborate with Highway to deliver Carrier Identity Solutions to stop cargo theft.

Consistent with its vision to stop cargo theft with multilayered operations practices & countermeasures powered by next-gen tech, EKA will implement embedded carrier identity services offered by Highway to EKA broker and shipper customers.

"EKA is excited to collaborate with Highway to embed Omni-TMS™ platform with Highway's leading carrier identity solutions to prevent fraud and double-brokering ," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "EKA is laser focused to reduce all types of cargo theft, including cyber-based cargo theft, by developing and implementing solutions with its Alliance and Integration partners to deliver Cargo Security-Centric TMS Solutions to carriers, brokers and shippers to stop cargo theft before it happens," adds Singh.

"Highway's mission is to create a secure, fraud-free environment that brokers and shippers can rely on," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. "Our collaboration with EKA expands our Carrier Identity Solutions to even more freight channels, helping businesses prevent cargo theft with precision and ease."

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc. provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers that deliver related services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for – virtually – everyone. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling hyper automation, high data security and the next level of customer and partner experience. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

