Eka enables successful implementations through remote methodology

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the number one cloud platform for commodity management, today announced that customers across agriculture, energy and metals markets have successfully implemented Eka Cloud Platform through remote implementations to accelerate their digital journey.

Given the current environment, delivering on critical digital transformation projects has taken a higher priority. Implementing successfully at present requires supporting new ways of working, while enabling extensive collaboration across teams working remotely in various locations.

Built on the cloud, Eka's Cloud Platform architecture is designed to accelerate implementation by adopting a multi-dimensional implementation strategy that includes a remote methodology long integrated into its Platform.

Among the companies who successfully implemented Eka's integrated solutions are:

Mex Gas International: One of the most important players in the Mexican LPG market, Mex Gas implemented Eka's cloud driven ETRM solutions to manage their NGL purchase and sales lifecycle, multi-nodal logistics and rack sales.

Fujax : The Mauritius headquartered company specializing in trading and supplying minerals and coal to customers in Asia and Europe , implemented Eka's Cloud Platform to scale their business while enhancing reliability and quality control at every step in their supply chain.

CHS Broadbent: The leading grain supply chain company in providing services across Australia and APAC regions in grain marketing, logistics, storage handling and export, will leverage Eka to manage origination, domestic and international sales.

T-Ports: The innovative supply chain solutions provider implemented Eka's integrated supply chain solutions to automate warehouse operations across their distributed network of storage facilities, gaining real-time visibility into inventory and receivals.

"Bringing in agility and resiliency to supply chains is paramount for commodity businesses. In the current scenario, enabling successful implementations is a testament of Eka's ability to help its customers leverage the power of cloud to achieve their goals while maintaining business continuity." Manav Garg, CEO and Founder, Eka Software Solutions.

Eka's remote implementation playbook is based on a proven model of standardized processes enabling 100 percent remote delivery with increased collaboration and seamless execution. Customers also benefit from accelerated project go-lives and dramatically reduced implementation times by 50%. Click here for more details on the announcement.

About Eka

Eka's cloud platform provides companies the adaptability to overcome complex challenges in trading and risk, supply chain, business collaboration and financial management. With over 400 employees, Eka supports more than 100 customers globally. Read more at www.eka1.com

