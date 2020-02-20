EKA Solutions Launches Transformational Next-Gen 4PL Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, announced today that it has launched a SaaS 4PL Omni-TMS® solution. This transformational new SaaS platform will help Brokers and 3PLs deliver digital, flexible and a full complement of outsourced digital transportation management services to its customers.

EKA provides a transformational digital freight management, dfmX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services. A single digital end-to-end hub delivers a seamlessly unified, consistent, efficient and effective experience across all freight management systems, freight exchanges and third-party services for customer's entire business with trusted entities.

"EKA 4PL solution enables Brokers and 3PLs to deliver complete customer visibility of transport movement and costs, monitor and control transport movements, benchmark carrier performance across the customer's entire transportation chain," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc. "Brokers and 3PLs are able to streamline, re-engineer and scale customer's entire transportation function, optimize transportation performance while minimizing customer risk and transportation costs."

"EKA 4PL Omi-TMS® solution has been designed to be modular and highly flexible to enable seamless integration and rapid deployment with Broker or 3PL and customer legacy transportation systems," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA solutions, Inc. "The patented and uniquely engineered carrier negotiating, trading and integrated carrier work process portals deliver a step-change in carrier capacity acquisition productivity. The platform's real-time visibility tools, carrier settlement and financial reporting capabilities ensure that the Broker or 3PL customer is always in full control of its transportation business."

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight management, dfmX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dfmX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

arune@go-eka.com

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.go-eka.com

