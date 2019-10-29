EKA Solutions Launches Transformational Next-Gen Enterprise Broker TMS Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based freight integration ecosystem platform, announced today that it has launched its Enterprise Broker Omni-TMS® solution. This transformational new software solution completes the EKA suite of Broker TMS offerings – Core, Professional and Enterprise – to help broker customers of any size digitize their business and thrive in the new supply chain world.

EKA provides a transformational digital freight integration ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.). A single digital end-to-end hub delivers a seamlessly unified, consistent, efficient and effective experience across all freight management systems for customer's entire business with trusted entities.

"The end-to-end cloud-based Enterprise Broker TMS software solution is focused on large customers to transform their logistics and private marketplace business for rapid growth," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc. "With increased pressure to provide superior customer service and the shipper's need for freight visibility, EKA's innovative software tools enable large broker customers to make better decisions and faster, at affordable cost and with increased flexibility to manage all their freight businesses including 4PL".

"EKA created the next-gen Enterprise Broker TMS solution to enable customers to create strategic operational leverage in the new freight economy," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA Solutions, Inc. "It's exciting to see customers agreeing with us by signing-up to run their logistics business on the EKA Enterprise Broker Omni-TMS® platform".

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni- TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is the cloud-based SaaS freight Eco-System designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

