Ekam World Peace Festival to Host Largest Meditation Gathering in the World to Initiate Global Consciousness Toward Peace

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O&O Academy today announced it will hold its 2nd annual Ekam World Peace Festival on September 12 to September 22 in Andhra Pradesh, India. Hosted by world-renowned transformational leaders, Preethaji and Krishnaji, the Ekam World Peace Festival is the largest meditation gathering in the world -- bringing together over one million people to initiate global consciousness towards peace.

Participation online in the Peace Festival is free -- offering daily, 60-minute meditations that will be streamed globally at BreathingRoom.com, which will also host abridged, 20-minute versions of each meditation for an on-demand, anytime experience. Each meditation will lead to awakened consciousness and impact the human collective. For more information, festival registration and to receive a free meditation in preparation for the Peace Festival experience, visit PKConsciousness.com/PeaceFestival.

"Peace is the absence of division. Peace is the awareness of the oneness of our humanity. The Ekam World Peace Festival is not social activism, it's a movement of consciousness towards global peace. Last year was our first Peace Festival and we had nearly one million people participate -- our vision is to exceed these numbers and bring people together to uplift and create a powerful, needed shift in the world," said Preethaji and Krishnaji.

Each day of the 11-day festival is centered around different intentions for peace, addressing some of modern society's specific challenges: violence against women, children, animals, nature, religious intolerance, racial discrimination, economic exploitation, and more. Every intention taken will raise conscious energy for kindness, harmony, order and peace within each person and in the world at large.

Global leaders of transformation, Preethaji and Krishnaji have already helped millions around the world, including Usher, Ari Emanuel, co-CEO of William Morris Agency, and Casey Sheahan, former CEO of Patagonia, to help achieve love, prosperity, and purpose.

How to Participate in the World's Largest Meditation Gathering

Join the Daily Live-Stream Meditation : if you are not attending Ekam World Peace Festival in person at Ekam in India , you can still be part of this grand vision by participating daily in global, live stream: a 60-minute meditation from India at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET from Thursday, September 12 to Saturday, September 22 on BreathingRoom.com.

On the last day, Sunday, September 22, the celebration from Peace Energy Points will be at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

At last year's Ekam World Peace Festival, thousands of people meditated at Ekam in India. In other parts of the world, 14,000 registered Peacemakers created 8,000 Peace Energy Points.

Register now and receive a free meditation to help you prepare for The Ekam World Peace Festival here .

About Ekam World Peace Festival

Ekam World Peace Festival is the largest meditation gathering in the world, able to bring over one million people together in a collective effort to initiate global consciousness towards peace. From September 12 – 22, renowned transformational leaders, Preethaji and Krishnaji, will host the 11-day event at Ekam, India, as well as online at BreathingRoom.com and at Peace Energy Points in thousands of locations worldwide. In this time of unrest, division, and tension, Ekam World Peace Festival seeks to raise conscious energy for kindness, harmony, order and peace within each person and in the world at large, engaging in topics around women, children, animals, nature, religious tolerance, racial equality and economic justice. In India, several schools, colleges, organisations and towns are going to be part of the Ekam World Peace Festival. 'Ekam' in sanskrit means the highest non-dual state of consciousness. We welcome individuals, organisations and everyone who are working for peace to join us. Learn more or become a Peacemaker at bit.ly/PeaceFest19 or on social at @PKConsciousness.

