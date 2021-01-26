EKC PR Announces Representation of Leading Digital-Advertising Giant, WOW Media

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills public relations, marketing and branding firm EKC PR has recently signed technologically advanced digital advertising company WOW Media to its roster of clients.

WOW Media's eye-opening digital billboards are the first of its kind in the U.S., boasting brilliantly bright and colorful screens, powered more than 500 times the pixels in a 4K television. The displays present millions of weekly impressions and provide brands with new and exciting ways to amplify their messaging.

Making major waves in business, technology and real estate markets, WOW Media boasts a powerhouse clientele list , which includes corporations like Disney, Amazon, Apple, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, HBO, Netflix, and more!

Elevating a brand's bottom line by delivering upscale and powerful interactive possibilities, WOW Media enhances a client's exposure and financial impact, and raises revenue growth for the city where the billboard is placed.

Currently, the billboards are strategically situated in the middle of streets and freeways in the hotspot city of Inglewood, CA near Los Angeles, offering and delivering unprecedented clarity and size, and creating an IMAX-style viewing experience that brings digital OOH advertising to life.

Founded in 2017 by advertising visionary Scott Krantz, WOW Media benefits from Scott's past professional experiences, as he brings a level of creativity, collaboration and business sophistication to the WOW Media arsenal.

For more information on WOW Media and to interview founder/CEO Scott Krantz, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email - [email protected]

About Scott Krantz

Scott Krantz has dedicated the past 20+ years to the world of out-of-home advertising.

Starting his career in 1999 as the CEO of Medicom Outdoor Advertising, Scott led the build-out of network of over 500 transit shelter displays located at prominent westside intersections. He then sold that sector of Mediacom and went on to campaign with top national brands such as Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Pepsi.

In 2012, Scott built the nation's largest college television network, implementing HD screens in over 400 Barnes & Noble stores across the country.

Currently, Scott is the founder and CEO of WOW Media in Los Angeles, which he created in 2017.

When he's not working, Scott enjoys surfing along the beautiful California coastline, and spending time with his lovely wife and three sons.

