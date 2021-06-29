EKC PR Announces Representation of World-Renowned NFT Visual FX Artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia of RMA Design

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles public relations, marketing and branding firm EKC PR has just re-signed esteemed digital, 3D, visual FX and leading NFT artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia (founder of RMA ) to its roster of clientele.

"It's super exciting to have the opportunity to work with EKC again," says Alejandro. "I worked with their team when I first started out years back and the experience was amazing. I am hoping to repeat the same thing at another level and push the boundaries of the upcoming projects and news I have coming. It's very exciting to work with people who I trust and have faith will go above and beyond."

With over 10 years of experience in the digital art world, Alejandro specializes in Houdini 3D software to bring his breathtaking works of art to life. His success and expertise have enabled him to establish his very own design studio called RMA, which offers clients advanced visual effects and 3D animation to create captivating promotional videos, commercials and films.

Specializing in creative video production, Alejandro's company has worked with major brands like Marvel Studios, NFL Network, National Geographic, North Face, Apple and Netflix, to name a few; as well as Latin singing powerhouse Maluma for his 11:11 World Tour graphics and 2020 Papi Juancho World Tour stage animations. Through their jaw dropping works, RMA has developed a reputation as the go-to providers for top of the line virtual and digital art.

Elevating every brand he works with, Alejandro's high-end digital artistry is technically driven using innovative engineering techniques that push the boundaries.

As a pioneer in the digital art space, and with the advancement of the digital world, Alejandro has recently emerged as a major NFT artist, enabling his work to be monetized, and therefore manifesting him as a serious player in the NFT art industry.

"My drive is my untold ideas you can only begin to imagine, mixed with the chemical dopamine reactions that my brain produces when I achieve the unimaginable," explains Alejandro.

