EKC PR Client LAMA Entertainment Introduces a New Era of Talent Representation with the Launch of LAMA Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMA Entertainment, represented by EKC PR, is pleased to announce the creation of LAMA Management, a new division designed to seamlessly integrate talent representation with high-level production services. Led by industry veterans Travis Huff and Krista Jamison, LAMA Management offers a unique approach to nurturing and advancing the careers of their talent by combining creative representation with robust industry connections.

"At our core, we aim to create a nurturing space where artists can flourish," said Krista Jamison, Co-Manager. "We're committed to building meaningful relationships and guiding our talent both creatively and professionally."

Functioning as both a management agency and a production hub, the division offers clients access to exclusive opportunities that transcend traditional representation. "Our integrated model provides our talent with direct involvement in our productions, leveraging our vast industry connections," added Travis Huff, Co-Manager and Producing Partner. "This synergy distinguishes us from other agencies."

The roster features a mix of celebrated actors and up-and-coming stars, including Tara Reid, Krista Allen, Jeremy London, and emerging talents like Shazia Pascal of Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red and Braedon Sorbo, currently filming Lady Magdalene. The services encompass casting support, career planning, and unique collaborative opportunities tailored to each artist.

Situated in Los Angeles, LAMA Management is strategically positioned at the heart of the industry, ready to cultivate the next wave of talent.

For further details, visit lamaentertainment.com or contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a leading Branding, Marketing, and Public Relations firm, at 310-441-1000 or via email at [email protected].

