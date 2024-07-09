EKC PR Signs Acclaimed Medical Acupuncture Clinic, Balance Within Integrative Acupuncture

Balance Within is renowned for its comprehensive health approach and innovative treatments, attracting both community members and celebrity clientele.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR has signed Balance Within Integrative Acupuncture , a leading wellness clinic in Encino, CA, to its esteemed roster. The firm is excited to collaborate with founder Dr. Alex Ezzati, an expert in acupuncture and complementary medicine.

This ancient healing practice is here to stay, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Mariah Carey, and Cher using it for various health and wellness needs. This growing trend highlights the increasing recognition and acceptance of its benefits.

Balance Within Integrative Acupuncture (BWIA) is known for personalized holistic treatments, including pain management, stress relief, and fertility support. The clinic integrates into its flagship service all-natural therapies such as traditional Chinese cupping, myofascial release, Swedish and deep tissue massage, herbal medicine, and moxibustion. BWIA also offers cosmetic acupuncture, reducing wrinkles and improving skin quality, presenting a natural alternative to Botox and fillers, ensuring patients not only feel great but look great.

Dr. Ezzati, with over a decade of expertise in this field, has studied under master practitioners in China. His approach focuses on rebalancing the body to achieve relief without invasive treatments. "Our mission is to provide effective, personalized care that addresses the root causes of pain and discomfort," says Dr. Ezzati. "We are excited to partner with EKC PR to reach more individuals seeking holistic health solutions."

"We are elated to work with Dr. Ezzati and Balance Within Integrative Acupuncture," says Eileen Koch. "Our goal is to ensure their remarkable services reach a broader audience."

