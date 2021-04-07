Ekinops chosen by TELUS to deliver virtualized access network functions

PARIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069) (EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, today announces it has been selected by TELUS, a world-leading communications and information technology company, to deploy network function virtualization (NFV) and next-generation software-defined network (SDN) capabilities to enhance its award-winning network.

TELUS chose the OneAccess-branded ONE2501, which delivers a "one-box-fits-all" approach. The ONE2501 is based on OneOS6, the modular software solution enabling a full range of built-in software services that can be activated remotely and on-demand, equipping TELUS with a SD-WAN-ready, carrier-grade and multi-service business data router. The compact and power-efficient design of the ONE2501 also reduces TELUS' environmental footprint in the delivery of its enterprise services.

"Our work with TELUS illustrates Ekinops' value to service providers in giving them both freedom and control, together with a host of cost savings and operational efficiency gains," commented Kevin Antill, Ekinops' group vice president of sales for North America. "We are extremely pleased to be working alongside this major tier one operator in North America."

"Delivering the connectivity and quality network experience our customers have come to expect requires a SDN strategy that implements access and optical products that are both interoperable and open," said Walter Miron, Director, Technology Strategy, SDN and Business Solutions DevOps at TELUS. "Ekinops' collaboration and versatility allows us to enhance our networks in an innovative and scalable way that reduces our environmental footprint and scales our total cost of ownership."

